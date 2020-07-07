FRAN JEFFRIES
Each year I spend a lot of time seeking the best Medicare Part D coverage for my medications using the Medicare.gov website. I am concerned that, no matter who I select as my Part D provider, CVS/Caremark gets involved. We use a local pharmacy within the provider network to fill our prescriptions and do not want to use CVS mail order or drugstores.
It appears to me that my local pharmacy is being squeezed out of business by a set of regulations that allows some very unfair business practices by large drug companies to force me to use them instead of the local pharmacy I prefer.
I have recently had a number of annoying phone calls and letters from CVS/Caremark advising me that they have prescriptions ready to send to me but need my authorization to do so. The Medicare Part D Wellcare plan I chose for 2020 is managed by CVS/Caremark.
In addition to the annoyance of the calls and letters, my co-pay for 2020 under my Wellcare plan has tripled for some of my medication since March 2020. Why do we go through the annual process of seeking the Part D plans that best fit our budgets, but the plan provider can increase the costs to any amount at any time during the year for which we are enrolling in the plan?
Questions:
Should the company providing my drugs under Medicare Part D be managed by the same company seeking to sell me the drugs? Is that not a conflict of interest?
Is this practice, coupled with the ability to raise my co-pays at will, a way to drive out independent businesses (like my local pharmacy) by big corporations seeking to monopolize the drug industry?
Shouldn’t the plan provider be required to honor the terms they set out for Medicare on the website for at least the year in which we enroll?
I realize that the regulations and laws governing Medicare are very complex and simple citizens like me are not knowledgeable regarding these laws and regulations. However, the scenarios outlined above strike me as unfair to me personally, to my local pharmacy, and to the taxpayers who fund Medicare.
Fran Jeffries is a resident of Winchester.
