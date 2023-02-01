I read in Monday's paper that our Democratic majority State Senate proposed several bills to try and solve a real problem. The Republican majority House voted down a bill that would ban assault-type weapons, and a gun storage bill to keep firearms out of the reach of children or secure them from someone who might gain unauthorized use of them.
The poorly named Republican majority “House Public Safety Committee” killed two other bills in committee so they would never face a vote. The bills in committee were bills to make it unlawful to carry a firearm in any building on a public college campus and were supported by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, you would be affected the same if a shooter with a weapon of war walked into your child’s college campus or elementary school and opened fire. You would be as horrified if your neighbor’s child had access to guns because they are not properly stored and shot your child or perhaps your child’s teacher, for instance.
I respect the right to bear arms, as well as the family traditions of hunting and target shooting but Republican leaders have twisted the 2nd Amendment into something unrecognizable. The police are outgunned and in danger, our public safety is at risk, and it is extremely rare when there is a “good man with a gun” standing around when you need him. What usually stops a shooter is police arriving on the scene, a few brave bystanders tackling and disarming them, or the completion of their mission.
My question to your readers: Do most Republicans (I mean regular citizens, not politicians) truly want absolutely unfettered access for everyone to own as many guns as they want of as much power as they want? Do they want no or low age limits on gun purchases? Do they want no laws that direct how killing machines should be stored? Do they want no background checks? Do they want no required training and licensing? Do they want to send their kid to college knowing that other college kids might be armed with assault weapons? Do they really believe that the founding fathers imagined the state we are in today when they wrote the 2nd Amendment, and that it was written to give the right to any citizen to own any gun, with technology they could never have imagined?
Mass shootings in America have become a normal thing that happens every few months, sometimes with only weeks or days in between. Republican politicians send their thoughts and prayers ad nauseam but do nothing to solve the problem. They claim to care about life, yet they kneel and worship at the altar of the NRA. At this time, it is in the hands of Republican voters to let their leaders know that common-sense gun laws are needed to protect citizens and to bring some sanity to the out-of-control gun culture in America.
Wendy Werner is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.