Congressman Ben Cline,
In your Winchester Star question and answer segment, submitted before the GOP primary on June 21 you say that:
"In the months preceding the 2020 election, those rules and procedures established by the state Legislatures were deliberately changed by a number of individuals, including governors, secretaries of state, elections officials, judges, and private parties. These changes were a direct violation of Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution. For this reason, I objected to the electors from those states and I stand by my objection."
So, does this mean that any of your colleagues that were elected from those states are illegitimate too? Did you object to those members being seated in the U.S. House, or ask the leadership in the U.S. Senate to object to those senators in their chamber?
Do you believe that elections in Virginia are legitimate? How can we be sure, if you win, that it is legitimate? Whose votes count? I hope you see where this disingenuous track leads. If Merritt Hale had defeated you in yesterday's primary, would you have challenged his victory? This road leads us down the path toward ruin and the degradation of our cherished democracy.
I'm astonished by the level of rank dishonesty and political opportunism that you are displaying. As a Virginian, I am dismayed that there is still discussion on the legitimacy of the 2020 election from within my congressional delegation. By your reasoning, which also included the support of 140-plus other members of Congress, you chose to vote to decertify the Biden victory in 2020 (or at least let Mike Pence decide which electors should be counted). Does this mean that after the 2024 race Vice President Harris gets to choose the winner of the presidential contest?
I expect better. And I think a big chunk of your future constituents do too. As always, please try to reach out to your entire district, not just the echo chamber that has consumed so many in our partisan polity.
I trust the local registrars and the Commonwealth's election board. I still have hope that we, as a nation, can heal and move forward together. But we must fight the mis/disinformation that hangs over all of us in a poisonous miasma.
You can be a powerful voice towards supporting democracy, or you can be a hyper-partisan that spends all your energy tilting at windmills instead of working for helpful solutions to better the great 6th District.
Mike Siraguse is a resident of Stephenson.
