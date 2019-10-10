Does this matter to anyone? Will Mavis Taintor give some evidence that she is not playing voters to be fools? Quotes from the Sept. 28 Open Forum, “Do as I say, not as I do,” ought to be answered.
Taintor said in campaign Facebook posts, “I have signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge — a pledge to refuse any and all donations from fossil-fuel producers. Corporations like Dominion Energy hold far too much influence in Virginia politics, and it is necessary that all candidates take a stand against their attempts to buy our votes and consciences.”
Taintor disclosed to the Board of Elections that she owned $76,000 in Dominion Energy stock; the total paid by Dominion Energy for environmental damages: $1.248 billion since 2000.
Another glaring open question is this from an Aug. 1 letter to the editor, “Mavis Taintor has recently shifted her campaign narrative to focus on the overdose death of her adult son. She recently retweeted a message blaming elected officials and corporations for allowing this to happen.”
The writer asked for basic information to understand what is going on; quoting the letter, “Mavis Taintor, you provide no information. Did your adult son even live in Virginia? With you? I looked on the Internet, and it lists your deceased son’s residence as New York. Did you ever once contact your elected officials to ask for help, or to help them (elected officials) benefit from your experience. Did you attempt to help them shape public policy to help others? Just once or twice? If yes, please share how you were supposedly underserved.”
Will Mavis Taintor, who wants to be taken seriously, leave these questions unanswered?
