ALAN FINK
The violence and the carnage just keep happening ...
What I don’t understand is why we seem to avoid the obvious questions: What’s at the heart of this terrible problem? And why are we hesitant to even ask?
Why is it that, particularly in our time, young people (and old) are so much more inclined to take up arms and wreak mortal harm upon other innocent adults and children? What has changed in our society from 50 years ago? What has changed in our mindset from 100 years ago? What sets us apart from many other civilized nations that don’t have nearly the level of violence and homicide that we have become so woefully accustomed to in modern-day America?
Is it because weapons are available to 18 year olds? Well, years ago, young boys would bring their rifles to school for gun club after class. And then they would go out shooting birds with their friends. No one thought twice about it. Is it due to the prevalence of semi-automatic weapons? Over 100 ago when the “six-shooter” was popular, an individual could potentially go out and shoot up to six people at a time. If he carried one on each hip, he could down up to 12 people in short order. But in fact, they didn’t see mass killings back then like we are seeing today.
So, what is it? Is there some sort of strange attraction or occult black magic emanating from modern semi-automatic weapons that cause people to behave in horrific ways? I think it is simplistic to reflexively blame the weapons themselves. Yet we feel like we have to do something, so we point fingers and pin the blame on straw men. “There are too many guns ... it’s the NRA ... the Republicans ... the 2nd Amendment!”
I think what we truly need to do is to take a serious look inward. Is there something about our modern culture that has changed people for the worse?
Many point the blame at a broken mental health care system. But consider, 50 years ago the mental health care system was not significantly better than it is today. And 100 years ago, it was almost non-existent. So, to blame the failure of the mental health system is to ignore the paramount question: Why do we have such an unparalleled epidemic of deadly violence in our society in this day and age?
Is there something about our current American culture and lifestyle that emboldens and triggers such aberrant and anti-social behavior? When are we going to muster the courage to look in the mirror and finally ask these important questions? What has happened to our humanity that this horrible scenario is playing out over and over again in today’s world ... when not very long ago we did seem to have the parental guidance, the mutual respect, the public civility, the moral principles and the fear of personal consequence, to keep the very worst of our inclinations in check?
Alan Fink is a resident of Winchester.
