William Meier’s May 17 letter to the editor didn’t answer anything about electric vehicles' carbon footprint.
The word footprint indicates that you start at bottom; the resources that go into any product. Sorry William, you don’t start at the tailpipe.
As of now, there are two ways to obtain the lithium for an EV battery.
1) Mine it, which is almost as bad as fracking. It takes thousands of tons of earth to get one ton of lithium. One ton makes just 90 batteries. The land loses other minerals, making the land barren for hundreds of years — no vegetation or trees and no animals. Then you always have the chance of polluting rivers and streams. How much gas and exhaust comes from the mining equipment to dig and haul thousands of pounds of earth to make 90 batteries, William? I’m not a miner, so I don’t know, but I bet it’s a lot! Maybe put a caterpillar land digger in your tailpipe emission calculator? Arizona has a mine that’s approved to do this, and a few other states are looking for permission, North Carolina being one of them.
2) Extract the lithium with water, pump it to the surface and then extract it off the surface. It only takes 500,000 gallons of water to get one ton of lithium — again, 90 batteries. Of course, this is best done in open arid areas, so the water evaporates leaving the lithium and other minerals on the surface. Arid areas always have increments of 500,000 gallons of water just waiting to be pumped in. Lets ruin the ecology of the whole area, including drinking water for humans and animals. Make the arid areas barren as hell!
One more question for William.
Say one day we all have electric cars, and you get stuck in Fredericksburg in a snowstorm with thousands of cars. I guess they run charging stations out to the cars and semi-trucks? Do kids freeze to death first? Maybe a week or two later they’ll all be charged and ready to go.
I believe we need to go all hybrid in the future, not EV. If you want to help being green, don’t shop at Walmart and dollar stores and buy all the crap from China. They pollute worse than anyone.
Scott Miller
Frederick County
