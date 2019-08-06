I watched Bernie Sanders on his little town hall on Fox News a couple months ago. What an angry, nasty, woman-hating old white fool he is. He was just as angry in the debates, flapping his arms like Henny Youngman flying in from Chicago.
In the town hall, Martha MacCallum politely asked him if he was willing to voluntarily pay 70 percent to 90 percent taxes on his new found millions, you know, set the example that he is advocating for others to pay. The gnarly old Commie replied in an icy tone with a deadly stare, “That’s my money!”
He added with a snarl worthy of Ebeneezer Scrooge, “I earned that money!” What a fraud. Bernie is a selfish capitalist pig. He is the worst of the worst, a no-talent low-life who found enough gullible people to make him a millionaire. He is a classic Commie: “What’s mine is mine and what’s yours is mine!” Bernie the tool, a nasty little man who does the big banks’ dirty work.
His call for “free college tuition” is music to the big banks’ ears. American universities and their banking minions hold the largest block of private debt in the world. Gullible students and parents are in debt to the greedy capitalist-pig universities to the tune of $1.3 trillion.
Good ol’ Harvard. As of today, they have $5 billion in liquid asserts, $45 billion in total assets. USC holds around $5 billion, just to name two. Various sources list U.Va. as paying its professors an average of $131,000 per year, and up to $170,000. Columbia University professors average $213,000 per year.
So, instead of Bernie asking the greedy capitalist-pig universities who have hoarded billions of dollars, to simply forgive the student debt, Bernie will guarantee they get their fortune by billing you, the taxpayers. That’s right. All of the families that could not afford to send their children to college can now help pay off the debt of all those white privileged little college pukes who hate their guts.
Consider the added bonus of further enriching the obscenely bloated universities and banks, the very banks that Bernie rails against. On the very human aspect, how about those determined, brave young kids who busted their chops working one or two jobs while in college? You think Bernie cares about their incredible work ethic and the sacrifices they made?
Bernie says, “Screw you! Pay up for everyone else!” After pushing a national minimum wage hike to $15 per hour, Bernie is complaining that someone on his staff leaked that due to the $15 per hour minimum wage, Bernie has cut their hours back. He said, “This is our internal business, no one else’s.” Hypocrite!
That whole Democrat party is all about “Do as I say, not as I do.” They are the most blatant hucksters to ever come down the pike. Free health care! Free college tuition! Brand new green homes for everyone! $1,500 per month for breathing! (more if you’re black). It’s so sad that anyone believes these old white fools who will do or say anything to maintain an iron grip on their minorities and under-educated college children.
This is quintessential Bernie. Last week, he walked into a bar and yelled, “Free rounds for everyone ... who’s paying?”
