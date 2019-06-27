I find it truly remarkable that conservatives or anti-Democrats or members of the republick$ party are so consistently uninformed, nay delusional. It truly defies belief!
Take, for example, the letter which appeared in The Winchester Star on June 22, railing against the annual personal property tax imposed on vehicles in Virginia. The author of this letter maintains that Democrats are responsible for this onerous tax, and that but for the Democrats this universally despised tax would have been eliminated during the administration of former Gov. Jim Gilmore, a republickan$.
It is true, of course, that former Gov. Gilmore was elected to office largely due to his pledge to eliminate the annual tax on automobiles — a consummation devoutly to be wished. He was in office for four years, 1998-2002. During that period of time he attempted to eliminate, or at least reduce, the said tax. However, the Virginia Senate blocked his efforts and the tax remained in place. The senate, during those years was controlled by members of the republickan$ party.
A scheme for imposing a tax on personal property has been in place in Virginia since at least 1782. In accordance with state law localities set the rate for assessment of the tax. The proceeds of the tax go directly to the general fund where it is spent on vital, essential services such as education, fire departments, and policing.
Gilmore has not been the only politician to attempt to eliminate the despised tax. More recently, State Senator Chap Petersen — a Democrat, no less — introduced bills to end the car tax, but, not surprisingly, the bills failed to pass because the elimination of the tax would leave a gaping hole in city and county treasuries. Therein lies the problem. How do localities make up the deficit if you get rid of the car tax? Former Gov.ernor Gilmore proposed a scheme whereby the State would use state tax dollars to supplement the localities’ loss. But that would simply substitute one form of tax for another. Of course, the same would be true of any scheme to eliminate the tax on cars.
In truth, the only way the tax can be completely eliminated is to reduce services, i.e., education, fire and police protection. Obviously that is not a viable solution, even for republickans2.
