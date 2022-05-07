"I will catch a failing star from above, to shine on mom with kindness and love. Order rainbows in her favorite shade, to show I love her, thinking of her." The Stylistics (adapted)
The strength of a mother is second to none. When she is under duress, inundated with tasks (works full time at home and employed outside too), and energy is physically and mentally depleted, a mother stops at nothing to do for her children.
Although fallible and a consummate worrier, our angelic mothers have our health and well being at heart.
With unwavering, undaunted and unconditional love, mom wants her family to eat properly, dress appropriately, do well in school, drive meticulously, chose friends judiciously and have a happy, wholesome life.
Besides relentlessly cooking and cleaning, Mom also plays a pivotal role in teaching us right from wrong, implementing and reinforcing a strong value system (including respect), and a good work ethic.
She will love, support and nurture us during the most challenging/detrimental times; she is not only in our corner, but is unequivocally the cornerstone of our life!
With the poignant lyrics of James Dean's classic "I.O.U." song, mom's interests are in his heartfelt words that money can't buy:
"My I.O.U.'s add up to more than I could ever hope to repay.
But you know the nicest thing about it all, that I know, that she'd mark the entire bill paid in full, for just one kiss and four little words, Mom, I love you."
A microcosm of moms is so succinctly expressed by Garth Brooks in his beautiful song "Mom." A baby ready to be born has trepidation about leaving heaven and God (Garth Brooks) reassures him not to cry, everything will be alright:
"So hush now baby, don't you cry
'Cause someone down there waiting
Whose only goal in life
Is makin' sure you're always gonna be alright
A loving angel, tender, tough and strong
It's almost time to go and meet your mom
You'll never have a better friend
Or a warmer touch to tuck you in
She'll kiss your bruises, your bumps and scrapes
And anytime you hurt, her heart's gonna break
... When she's talking to you
Make sure you listen close
'Cause she's gonna teach you everything
You'll ever need to know
Like how to mind your manners
To love and laugh and dream
She'll put you on the path
That'll bring you back to Me"
Whether it is our biological mom, aunt, sister, grandmother, adoptive parents, God loves and respects Mothers as depicted in Proverb 31:25-26: 25 — Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. 26 She opens her mouth with wisdom; and in her tongue is the law of kindness.
As children of God, let us bestow thanks, love and praise to mothers. For Mother's Day, a spiritual tug at mom's heartstrings and images manifested in scintillating stars and resplendent rainbows of love!
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
