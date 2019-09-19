On Sept. 6 at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, we celebrated 20 years of fish frying, music, and fun. All to support YOUR community compassionate hotline, Concern Hotline!!
The event was a huge success in generating financial support for the continued operation of the Concern Hotline, and in developing and maintaining longstanding community partnerships in the mission of hope and compassion.
September is Suicide Awareness /Prevention Month, and we focus our attention on the ravaging effects of suicide on our community. At a time when suicide rates are at an all-time high, Concern Hotline staff and volunteers work to honor and support the survivors of suicide as well as those with suicidal thoughts and/or engaged in suicidal action. The deep, fundamental message communicated to everyone participating in this year’s Fish Fry was: “There is HOPE!
Hope that the communities we serve will take the opportunity to strengthen suicide prevention and awareness through supporting our compassionate listening hotline. Hope that awareness of available services becomes more prevalent. Hope that others can understand and help when times of pain become too much. Hope that life will win!
Concern answers calls 24 hours a day, every day. We offer a compassionate ear when the pain, loneliness, anxiety or depression becomes to great to face alone. We are there when you need us and want to assist you in reducing whatever worrisome issue you might have. There is Hope! Life can win!
This year, over 2,200 people came to eat, laugh, dance and celebrate Concern Hotline. After 20 years, we continue to be amazed at the support we receive from our donors and attendees. This support enables Concern to keep the phone lines open, providing compassionate listening to the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
This year we recognized a 20-year supporter, Quarles Petroleum, without whose constant presence the Fish Fry could not go on. We also welcomed our newest major contributor, Lykens Chiropractic, who exemplify what it means to live healthy!
Through the generosity of major sponsors Wells Fargo, Northwestern Community Services, Valley Health, Virginia Eagle, Grove’s Harley-Davidson, and First Bank we served the throngs of revelers who attended the event along with 400 meals to drive-thru customers!
Food sponsors range from Bonnie Blue Southern Bakery to Papa John’s Pizza. From Flavours by Sodexho at Shenandoah University to Two Fat Butchers in Front Royal, we cover our valley. Glory Days Grill, Costco, USA Produce and Seafood, Schenck Foodservice, The George Washington Hotel, Brewbakers, Saval Foods, and Cork Street Tavern all participate in bringing the biggest food festival in the Valley!
RC Cola Bottling, Culligan water, Virginia Eagle, Winchester Ciderworks, The Wine Mill, Escutcheon Brewery…. served up A-list refreshment!
Special thanks to Furlong Sheetmetal for keeping our equipment finely tuned! Clear Channel Broadcasting for spreading the word! Perry Engineering, Navy Federal, Sunbelt, PRK Drilling and Blasting, Frogale Lumber, Shockeys, Johnny Blue, Republic Services, First Bank and Trust, Lucas Wadsworth Realtor, Grand Rental Station, Brian “Skyhigh” Flemming, Piccadilly Printing…all generous and consistent benefactors.
Kudos to the hard-working Shenandoah University Hornets Baseball team! From the upfront service line and drive-thru operation, to the behind the scenes heavy lifting of event set up and take down, this stellar group of strong, young men were ever ready to hit it out of the park!! A heartfelt thank you to Gerard, Tyler and their teammates and to Coach Anderson for bringing these fine young men to our community.
Big props to JUNKFOOD and Joe Dimasi for Rocking the Wells Fargo Fish Fry Stage! Our return to a festival atmosphere could not have a been a more fun and successful effort thanks to your hard work and high-powered energy!
Thanks to Mr. Mark from the Shenandoah Discovery Museum, Gary “The Frisbee Guy” Auerbach, Five Alarm Fun, and SVERN’s mini donkeys for providing our youngest supporters with hours of fun and excitement.
To our fellow non-profits who joined in our awareness event…thanks for sharing our day! Special thanks to Sunbelt and the Gary Sinise Foundation for supporting our hotline, re-affirming our connection to the veteran community, and bringing your message of hope!
To our hosts, the family of Grove’s Harley-Davidson. Words cannot express our gratitude! We are awed and humbled by your extravagant support and continued belief in us and our mission.
Find out how you can become a part of this invaluable community resource by visiting www.concernhotline.org or calling our office at 540-536-1630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.