BERNARD SWOPE
On June 30, The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in West Virginia v. EPA (a lawsuit filed 2015) that the 1970 Clean Air Act does not authorize the EPA’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) to force the American electric grid to switch from fossil fuels to renewables.
The court cited the “major questions doctrine” in ruling against the EPA and that courts should not defer to agency statutory interpretation that concern questions of “vast economic or political significance” that may become national policy without first obtaining Congressional authorization.
Nick Snow’s July 16 Open Forum, “Supreme Court decision ‘a blow to public health,’” laments:
· The court seized role of decision maker of climate policy
· Their decision enabled continuation of carbon pollution with negative public health impacts
· The court then “washed their hands of health harms” abdicating future policy to Congress
Snow quotes four supportive experts and excerpts from Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent which includes the astonishing: “I cannot think of anything more frightening [than the court appointing itself decision maker]. Whatever else the Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change.”
Timeline:
1963 — Clean Air Act (industrial pollution)
1970 — Clean Air Act expanded to include vehicular exhaust (not greenhouse gases)
1970 — EPA created
2007 — Supreme Court declares CO2 a pollutant
2009 — EPA declares tailpipe CO2 dangerous
2014 — The Supreme Court rebukes the EPA’s interpretation of the Clean Air Act, with an opinion stating it is “unreasonable because it would bring about an enormous and transformative expansion in EPA’s regulatory authority without clear congressional authorization.”
2015 (August) — Clean Power Plan
2015 (October) — EPA declares Clean Air Act gives EPA power to regulate grid (previously controlled by states)
2015 (October) — West Virginia, leading 20-state coalition, files Supreme Court case against EPA
2015 (November-December) — Senate/House resolutions to block EPA and repeal CPP
Commentary
Barrack Obama’s 2015 politically motivated CPP was structured to regulate fossil fuels out of business to create a national grid energy shortage crisis, which would trigger nationalization of the grid.
Kagan’s “clueless” court (court undefined) comment raises questions. Does “court” refer to her 2022 court or include past Supreme Courts? (Kagan appointed 2010.) Liberal or conservative courts? Does she consider herself clueless? Is Kagan arguing that Supreme Courts are composed of legal experts, unqualified to determine climate policy?
Why is the 2022 court involved? Because in 2007, the liberal “clueless on climate” court in Massachusetts v. EPA, ruled 5-4 that CO2 was a pollutant. (EPA argued it was not a pollutant.)
Conclusions: Based upon present science
1. 2007 — “Clueless” liberal court wrong! CO2 not pollutant.
2. Kagan — “Clueless” — 40-page dissent still maintains CO2 dangerous pollutant.
3. 2022 “Clueless” conservative court — realized 2007 court ruling wrong — did the right thing, muzzled the destructive CPP, mandated future climate policy be clearly congressionally legislated and EPA’s regulatory powers precisely delineated.
CPP was specifically designed to gain political power and destroy fossil fuels and capitalism. It cared not one scintilla about the human condition or theoretical public health impacts.
Unfortunately, CPP was reincarnated, unnamed, in Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which appropriated $369 billion to accelerate clean energy transition. (CPP, wherever instituted, guarantees economic collapse in developed countries and billions of deaths in undeveloped countries.)
