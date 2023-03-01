TONY REYNOLDS
I attended a Town Hall with Rep. Ben Cline in Berryville on Monday. He is offering a series in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, where he is new due to redistricting. The event was scheduled for an hour and a half “to hear our views.”
The first 30 minutes were a rambling introduction and stump speech of Republican talking points, including a lengthy diatribe about election integrity that has been repeatedly proven to be a lie. The latest being the Arizona Republican who buried an exhaustive study that proved no fraud or missteps in the process.
The immigrant drum was well-beaten, and no concrete plans were discussed to address the area of immigration policy reform. It was ironic that xenophobia was on such display at a Mexican restaurant.
Any rationality went off the rails when guns came up — with the ritual reading of the 2nd Amendment. I suggested that the “right to bear arms” was not absolute. I offered the example that felons are prevented from buying and owning guns. A woman said that was because they broke the law. That is actually not mentioned in the 27 words of the 2nd Amendment — which had been read only a minute before. The “right” is not absolute.
Cline also brought up “energy independence” in a way to lead into the GOP slam about the Biden administration preventing new oil leases. This, again, was patently false. Oil companies are sitting on over 9,000 leases with no activity. The USA was the world’s leading producer of oil and gas in 2021. Even Trump declared that we are “energy independent.”
Some of these points were addressed in the question-and-answer period. It appeared that the real intent was to pitch to the base rather than get a feel for the actual thoughts and concerns of all of his constituents.
Cline expressed his weak support for Ukraine. Fear flames were stoked about our pending conflict with China. Absent was any discussion about any peace initiative. His call for an audit of monies going to Ukraine was met with demands to audit the PPP and Medicare fraud here at home and the Department of Defense that gets $784 billion per year with no questions or strings.
Perhaps the most disrespectful gesture at the event was Dave LaRock having the wife of convicted domestic terrorist Thomas Caldwell speak to the group of American citizens attending a constituent event with an elected representative.
The GOP is dangerous for our democracy and our personal freedoms. They claim they are for small government yet want to subpoena information about women’s menstrual cycles and make voting difficult. They are a clear and present danger. If the GOP insists on false narratives rather than sound governance, they need to be voted out.
