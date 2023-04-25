DWIGHT ALLEN
The Winchester City Council passed the rate and the credit system for the new stormwater utility during its April 11 meeting.
The utility addresses impermeable surfaces that are wreaking havoc on the environment. You know, like your roof and driveway? A bit ironic, considering the City Council has enthusiastically approved the paving of acres and acres of Winchester with as many impermeable substances as possible. But I guess we have now reached tipping point.
How much you pay depends on how much of your property is deemed impermeable. How are they going to do that? They have these nifty aerial photographs from which they will calculate the offending surfaces. It’s science.
Because, somehow, Winchester’s nitrate-saturated water flows uninterrupted across Frederick County and the Piedmont and into the Chesapeake Bay, annoying the crab population. Apparently, it’s only our water causing the issue because we’re the only ones around here required to build millions of dollars of stormwater projects or face horrendous fines by, well, someone.
But don’t fret because the city is offering you credits to offset the stormwater fee:
1. Five percent for pledging to never fertilize your lawn again and never cut it below 3 inches. That “unkempt meadow” look.
2. Five percent for each rain barrel.
3. Five percent for tree planting.
4. Up to 35% for a rain garden.
5. Five percent for participation in city cleanup projects.
Well, look at that, up to 55% off your bill. But not so fast. There are caveats and addendums and codicils and conditions.
Take rain barrels. You have to fill out an application proving the volume of your rain barrels, the total roof area collected, and what you intend to do with the rainwater. I guess you’ll need to hire a hydrologic engineer to render your application valid.
How about the tree plantings? One for each 3,000-square-foot of open space, and the open space must be other than an impervious area. So, mansions ought to do pretty well with this, but the rest of us might have some difficulty.
There’s that rain garden, which is a “micro bioretention area” that you must prove accepts the required flow of water from your impermeable area. Must. Prove.
Please, Mr./Ms. New Utility Bureaucrat, can I keep a few of my dollars? Pretty please?
Face it, you middle-class homeowners are out of luck. Your only recourse is spending your free time with the Komsomol, er, City Clean Up, to get your credits. I wonder if they hand out armbands and what color they are.
Given that City Council is raising our property taxes; hitting us with this new tax (yes, tax — stop with that “fee” nonsense); is about to jack up our water and sewer rates; has already hit us with new trashcans/truck lift fees, and just pulled a car tax sleight-of-hand, one could get paranoid. Is the City Council trying to drive middle-class single-family homeowners out?
Are you?
