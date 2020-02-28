Under the heading “Williams’ columns misinform,” reader Richard Good did a remarkable job of reenacting Adam Schiff’s version of Trump’s phone call to the Ukrainian president. I read the original versions of all Walter Williams’ columns, starting with his 10-9-2019 article titled “Idiotic Environmental Predictions.” He labels the owner of the newspaper in which the original story appeared, Conrad Black, a notorious criminal. The original story was simply a compilation of easily verifiable environmental doomsday predictions which have been espoused over the past 50 years and proved themselves ALL to be false! Mr. Good refutes nothing but attacks Mr. Williams and Mr. Black. Next he turns to Williams’ columns on gun control. Those columns first appeared on 12/25 and 12/26/2019 in a series. Mr. Good twists Williams’ words until they’re totally unrecognizable, however, his words are easily recognized as deep anti-Second Amendment boilerplate in its barest form.
Mr. Good’s next target of vitriol is the Williams’ column on diversity, particularly picking on Mr. Williams perfect example of why English is the language of ALL air traffic controllers and every flight crew flying throughout the entire world. It is a very straightforward read and eminently understandable to all except Mr. Good, who expresses confusion over it.
Last, Mr. Good turns to attacking and slandering Mr. Williams by launching a wandering diatribe against the Koch brothers and George Mason University where Mr. Williams teaches. Mr. Good even drops a huge untrue statement that GMU ceded hiring and firing control to the Koch brothers. Some grant agreements allowed one of five seats on faculty advisory (hiring) boards to be held by the grantor. Since 2013, those stipulations have expired. The Koch Foundation explains their grant procedures and history for all to see at https://www.charleskochfoundation.org/george-mason-facts/
Mr. Good then drifts off into a list of climate change chemistry “facts” for our viewing pleasure. However, after viewing the bludgeoning of the work of a respected columnist and casting aspersions at George Mason University for having the audacity to accept grant money (i.e. for building its new Antonin Scalia Law School among others), I find myself seriously questioning the ulterior motives behind Mr. Good’s at “convincing’” The Winchester Star and Professor Williams, both pillars of their respective communities, that, according to HIM, you’re both wrong.
The climate articles penned by Walter Williams in the past year are classic examples of contrarian denial and disinformation. His November, 2019 article purporting to show that wildfires were in decline claimed that the "absolute worst case of professional incompetence and dishonesty" comes from the thousands of qualified climate scientists, dozens of official organizations such as NASA, NOAA, USGS, the American Meteorological Association, environmentalists such as Audubon, the Nature Conservancy and the Sierra Club, and every national academy of science on the planet. His article in March suggesting that volcanoes emit more greenhouse gases than human sources flew in the face of reliable information from sources such as Scientific American and USGS, prompting me to note that "The scientific record is so compelling on this subject that even economists should be able to see that the overwhelming evidence shows that human activities far exceed volcanic action in their effect on greenhouse gas levels and the global environment." William's biased and blind view of the impending climate crisis results in articles that are simply unbelievable.
