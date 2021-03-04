KEN KOVACH
Most people today, including the Capitol insurgents, are too young to remember Ronald Reagan and his 1980 campaign. Before becoming President, he was a charismatic, Hollywood actor with a natural stage appeal, so when he spoke people listened. He was very good at coming up with entertaining punchlines to make his political position clear. E.g., “Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.” Reagan also said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” His opinion of government was made very clear in his Inaugural Address when he said, “…government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
Reagan believed government was a failure because of liberal Democrats. He said, “Republicans believe every day is the Fourth of July, but the Democrats believe every day is April 15.” He also said, “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.” Some people thought Reagan’s words were funny, spot-on, and poignant. But to others, they were offensive, bullish, and misleading.
I believe Reagan was a patriotic American passionate about what he believed; he just knew so many things that aren’t so. His mind wasn’t with us long enough for him to see that many of his ideas didn’t work. Tax cuts to the wealthy never “trickled down.” Money just continued to flow exponentially to the top. Deregulation gave crooks and corporations opportunities to profit, while exploiting people and the planet. Reagan didn’t get to see how his veto of the Fairness Doctrine Policy enabled bias media platforms to use “his words” to divide us. Perhaps he would have seen the potential dangers and intervened.
Reagan’s ideas became the foundation of the conservatives. And thanks to partisan media, his words were repeated, explained, preached and revered for over 40 years. Reagan’s ideas became a dogma and his main message, government is the problem, evolved to the darker idea that our government is crooked. Then, media pundits took the words “liberal” “Democrats” and affixed endless derogatory adjectives.
Today, blind faith has convinced some to believe that they are the hardworking, tax paying, true patriots on “stand by.” So, the latest mantra, “Stop the Steal,” was heard as a call to save America. On January 6th, they crossed the lines of reason and logic as they beat their way through police officers.
So, as we try to understand how we got so polarized, take into account the charismatic Ronald Reagan and his clever campaign rhetoric.
According to Reagan, the nine most terrifying words in the English language were, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” They should be changed to, “We have met the enemy and he is us!”
(17) comments
President Biden spoke to the American people on Tuesday, I believe, speaking about the vaccine plan that has been accelerated. He even answered a couple questions.
raygun opened his presidential campaign with a speech in philadelphia, mississippi, the place were only a decade before three civil right workers were murdered by the klan. that was the first step to the racist hatred of tRumpism. that is all one needs to know about raygun.
Conservative’s fishing story is an old one. It only works if the man is not so weak from hunger and deprivation that he can’t hold the fish pole.
Biden declared Texas a disaster and rightly so. I wonder how many good Republican voters will turn down government money because they “don’t want the government interfering in their lives?” They will all have their hands out. I don’t criticize anyone for taking it. Their disaster is terrible, they have a right to the funds and any programs available. And what did Republicans do? Nothing but complain or escape to Mexico for a hot shower. Radical Democrats like AOC raised 4 million dollars+ and came down and did the work standing with other Democrats on the ground.
God forbid a Republican actually do something that looks like the government helping its own people. Golly, Biden “might” receive credit for that.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
There you go again, lopping all Republicans into a group when it was 1 idiot who did that, a Senator at that. He deserves all the grief he gets for pulling that stunt. He deserves to be removed from office. So do all the other pols who say we have to follow the rules, but they don't.
There you go again, deciding now is the time to not put people in a box, after putting people into a political box for years...
Thank you Mr. Kovach for an excellent open forum. I'll just note that the line about "the problem isn't what people don't know; it's what they know that isn't so," like so many other of Reagan's zingers, wasn't original. That particular one was from Mark Twain.
Well done Mr. Kovach!
And we are only learning this morning that it was the brother of insurrectionist traitor Mike Flynn, General Charles Flynn, who was instrumental in holding back the National Guard on January 6th.
I'm thinking the Flynn brothers "are about to go through some things."
As terrible as many of his policies were, I'm convinced he loved this country. His kids have stated he'd be rolling over in his grave at what has happened with trumpism, and I believe they are right. Trumpists wouldn't give him the time of day.
Well, this Trump supporter loved Reagan and what he stood for. Less government. Teach a man to fish instead of just feeding him.
Sure, and when your kidneys fail you can build your own DYI renal dialysis machine. There certainly is a time for entrepreneurial spirit and independence, but there are also opportunities to work together to make America a better future for everyone. Government can, and should, be an instrument for good in the lives of the disenfranchised.
I keep looking at my watch. I think our conservative Trump loving friends need to get on the road now if they want to be in Washington when Trump comes marching in at the head of his army. I’m sure they want front row seats for his inauguration.😂. Should I buy popcorn for the show?
I don’t see any hysteria on CNN yet so I guess no one is trying to take over our legally election president and the government.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] ...LOL
Yep, CNN is mostly focused on that disgusting sexual predator Governor Cuomo. He just needs to resign and be gone. He’s wasting news time when we’re waiting for Trump to try to overthrow the government again.
Randy Andy is just trying to steal the inaugural thunder by carrying on about his victimhood.
Though, and while I don't support the latest conspiracy theory that Trump wants his tools as governors of CA and NY, and has hyped up accusations on the current govs, the timing is interesting. I will let others enlighten us on those, I'm sick of Trump, Newsome, and Cuomo, and conspiracies.....
Has anyone seen or heard from the POTUS? No press conferences since he took office? Did he forget he's the POTUS?[lol][tongue]
