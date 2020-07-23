More and more I find myself living in a world completely divorced from any sort of reality. Case in point, the recent hybrid plan for Winchester Public Schools. As I read the article published in The Winchester Star on Wednesday, July 22, my eye drifted to the box of COVID-19 cases for our area. To date, there have been 4 deaths in Winchester, 7 deaths in Frederick county and 0 deaths in Clark County. While I do not downplay the tragedy of even one death, I would imagine that the majority of those deaths were people over the age of 75 with one or more co-morbidities. Take a look at the CDC website and you will find that approximately 96% of all deaths in the country occur in this age group, and nearly all of those suffer from at least one other disease such as Type 2 diabetes, or heart, kidney or lung disease. And yet, there is fear and panic driving our school board to make decisions as if thousands of healthy children were in mortal danger. I find it unbelievable that members of our school board are actually afraid to send their children to school.
Here's a reality check for parents, teachers and administrators. As of July 11, the number of COVID-19-related deaths in people between the ages of 0 and 24 was 182 in the entire country. The number of deaths in children between the ages of 5 and 14? Fourteen. In many states, the percent of deaths in people under the age of 24 is 0%. Yes. Zero. The leading cause of death for people in this age group? Accidents. In other words, children are in far graver danger every time we buckle them into the car than they would be going to school this fall.
Here's another reality check in the hopes of providing a little more perspective. The 2009 H1N1 pandemic was far deadlier for young people. In fact, the CDC estimates that 80% of all deaths occurred in people under the age of 65. The CDC reports 317 pediatric deaths due to H1N1, a number far greater than the 182 deaths we see today. Yet in 2009, nobody called for closing schools, or shutting down the economy. No governors mandated mask wearing in all public spaces. I could speculate on the reasons for our current hysteria, but the reality is, there is no rationale reason that schools cannot open fully and safely this fall.
Sharon Crow is a resident of Winchester.
COVID-19 testing update from JMU:
On Monday, school tested 33 Men Basketball & Women's Basketball players and staff, and another 16 football players who arrived in a later wave. All 49 tests were negative.
That's on top of 97 initial football tests on July 6 and 7, which resulted in only 1 positive.
