ELISABET MICHAELSEN
Have you made up your mind who to vote for in the City of Winchester Ward 4 race on Nov. 8? Councilwoman Madelyn Rodriguez will look out for your interests the next four years.
Madelyn is working as a discharge planner at Valley Health with background and experience in Mental Health services and early intervention. She speaks fluent Spanish. With a Master’s degree in human services, her job touches all aspects of social work. She understands the day-to-day pressures on young families as well as the aging population in Winchester. She also sees how services are interconnected and require smart solutions with fiscal responsibility — important traits when serving on City Council. Madelyn is a great communicator.
With two children in Winchester Public School, Madelyn is able to grasp first-hand what challenges the school system faces in preparing our young ones for success. Her experience directing the Winchester Education Association further enhances her ability to understand and find solutions for teacher retention, curriculum opportunities, and wanting the best for each and every student.
Madelyn is well aware of the housing issues in Winchester. The City of Winchester comprises nine square miles, and seven square miles are already built. The rest is basically parkland and roads. As a Ward 4 councilwoman, Madelyn already knows the growth patterns that are anticipated in this region and is prepared to preserve the historic character of the city. She will collaborate with her fellow council members, planning, building and rebuilding for present and future needs. She works across the aisle and promotes public-private partnerships as needed. Making housing affordable is an important goal for Madelyn.
As a fellow immigrant, I know that Madelyn has put in more of an effort than many others in order to further her education and participate in community life in her 30 years in Winchester.
She has taught many immigrants English and civics. She had to fight to reach success, making sure she got the skills, maturity and connections to make a difference for Ward 4. She is ready to help bring Winchester into the next decade, while respecting the soul of the city. She is right for Ward 4. Go to the Registrar’s Office, 107-A N. East Lane, Winchester, VA, 22601 to vote now, or vote in your precinct on Nov. 8. Reelect Councilwoman Madelyn Rodriguez!
