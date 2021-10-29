WENDY WERNER
Democrats are working hard to solve everyday real-world problems for everyday working people. Democrats want to preserve our environment by transitioning to renewable energy in the midst of very real climate change.
The effects of climate change are not in the future, they are here now, and we must make changes now. These changes are not only good for the environment but will create good-paying jobs and leave a cleaner environment for our children and grandchildren. Democrats are working to create a safety network for middle-class people. This includes affordable healthcare so that no family is wiped out because of medical bills. Democrats want Medicare expansion to include hearing, dental and vision services, which are part of basic health care. Why shouldn’t our seniors have these basic needs met? They are working toward public pre-school and affordable, quality childcare, so people can access employment opportunities.
Being the party of real family values, Democrats support paid family leave and a decent minimum wage. Democrats embrace diversity and aim to serve all citizens, regardless of race, gender, disability, or sexual identity.
Democrats are working to preserve free and fair voting laws as states around the country are moving to disenfranchise voters and subvert the very fabric of democracy by allowing votes to be overturned by the state-level majority party if the desired result is not achieved.
Democrats are working to preserve women’s rights, with pay equity, and to protect their authority over their own reproductive health decisions.
Democrats are addressing sensible gun laws, not taking people’s guns away but strengthening background checks, and gun safety initiatives. Democrats support using science to drive public health recommendations to protect the most vulnerable of our population. We need bottom-up instead of top-down legislation.
Democrats support everyone paying their fair share of taxes. In our current system, multi-millionaires and huge corporations pay little or no taxes while the rest of us in the middle pay the highest rates.
Democrats are for fair and equitable taxation and representation. When the most vulnerable people in a population are cared for, the entire society benefits. When middle-class people can access childcare, education and live in a clean, safe environment, that security translates into stability. Stability translates into a strong economy, which in effect helps the corporations by providing a solid, healthy workforce.
When the wealthiest Americans get a tax break, they invest it, when corporations don’t have to pay taxes, they reward the top CEOs and their stockholders. When working middle-class people get a tax break, they pay down debt, invest in college educations or further training and spend it, boosting the economy. Please don’t sit this off-year election out, it is important to use your voice to vote for fairness, to vote for working people, to vote for a caring society.
Every vote counts, your vote is your voice. Vote for a Democrat today.
Wendy Werner is a resident of Winchester.
