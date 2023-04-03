I want to express my support for the Frederick First candidates and tell you the reasons why I think it is important to elect them to office.
We used to have leaders that farmed or owned small businesses. They would participate in community events, volunteer on various county committees and boards, and understood the needs of the community.
It seems nowadays, our county leaders, with a few exceptions, have moved here and simply exploit the Republican ticket to make changes that they or the party wants. They seem far more interested in getting on television or making news where they can advance their own agenda. Their self-serving ideas simply work to tear down the school system, Sheriff’s Office, and other county departments in the mantra of “we need lower taxes.”
Our real estate tax rate in 2001 was 68 cents and everything seemed to be running smoothly. Today it is 61 cents. Now they are pushing to get it down to 51 cents. Meanwhile, kids attend classes in old trailers, we’re losing deputies to surrounding localities including West Virginia, we are severely understaffed with teachers and firefighters, and much of our equipment has become outdated.
The extreme right and left of the political parties today really don’t represent the 90% of us in the middle that can still have conversations, treat each other with respect and good manners, and know rudeness gets you nowhere.
I am thankful we have adults running on a platform of putting the best interests of the citizens first. They expressly say their goal is to bring back civility and some sense of normalcy. They have all spent years volunteering behind the scenes, never trying to catch headlines or garner praise. They are hardworking and humble. They are the people we should all strive to be.
John Light is a resident of Clear Brook.
