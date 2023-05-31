MATTHEW SHAFFER
A vote for Timmy French is a vote for commonsense politics and a vote for the hard-working people of the Shenandoah Valley.
In a country increasingly dominated by polarizing politics and candidates pandering to the extreme fringes, Timmy is running to represent reasonable people like you and me. I will tell you what Timmy is not: He is not a career politician; he is not a lawyer; and he is not a zealot. He is the father of three upstanding young men, owns and operates a small business, and is driven to represent the similarly dedicated, conservative citizens of our beautiful region.
Timmy is the youngest of nine children (all of whom still live in the valley) and runs a dairy and cattle operation with two of his brothers. His business experience and commonsense decision making are the fundamental reasons I support Timmy’s campaign. He is determined to find solutions, not to create partisan discord that never produces meaningful results.
In a short three months, Timmy’s campaign has gathered tremendous support across a broad swath of State Senate District 1, including donations from more than 300 individuals and businesses.
This is a genuine grassroots campaign that represents a diverse cross section of our community. No other candidate has earned more individual donations or support from so many varied backgrounds, including teachers, police officers, farmers, small business owners, fire fighters, government employees, and retirees.
In fact, several other campaigns only have donations from a handful of family members or, even more deceptively, have loaned their campaign large sums of their own money.
No gimmicks here. Timmy French’s commonsense, community-driven campaign speaks for itself.
As the June 20 Republican primary approaches, please consider which candidate will best represent you in Richmond: A deeply partisan career politician or a commonsense farmer driven to produce results over politics.
As a father of three, a small business owner, and a U.S. Navy veteran, I take the right to vote very seriously and ask that you join me in casting your ballot for Timmy French.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.