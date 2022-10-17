Why vote in the upcoming election?
Plain and simply because this election will determine in which direction our country will be led. The election will determine priorities for each house of Congress.
Sadly, midterm elections draw fewer voters than presidential elections. An off-year election doesn’t appear to hold great significance or value for many. This is a big misconception!
Although these elections don’t seem to have an impact on your day-to-day life, understanding more about the election process and the outcomes may change your mind. They can have a huge impact on Congress and the president. You, as a voter, have more influence than you think in many important aspects that affect your life.
By definition, midterm elections occur halfway through the current president’s term. Members of Congress are elected at this time, along with other state and local candidates. House of Representative members are elected for a two-year term, while senators are elected for a six-year term on an alternating basis. This means that all members of the House and one-third of the senators will be up for reelection at each midterm.
A party that holds more than 50% of the seats is called the majority. Alternately, the minority party holds less than 50% of the seats. As you would suspect, the majority gets to make the decisions. And here’s the important part: Control of the U.S. Congress can swing from one party to another depending on the voters and how they feel about the current administration.
At this time, the administration’s party holds the majority in the House and a minority in the Senate. Having the current president’s party reign as the majority can make getting legislation passed more easily. On the flip side, having the opposite party rule as the majority can make getting legislation passed more difficult. This can be viewed as a positive or negative depending on your views of the policies up for a vote.
At the moment, the Democratic administration’s priorities include:
· Expanding the Affordable Care Act
· Raising the federal minimum wage to $15/hour
· Increasing the number of tuition-free college programs
· Reforming the United States’ criminal justice system
· Combatting and reducing the effects of human-caused climate change
The Republican party’s current priorities include:
· Securing the southern border
· Reducing crime
· Fixing inflation and the economy
· Safeguarding election integrity
· Protection of constitutional rights
If you disagree with the votes of your representative or senator, then voice your opposition and vote. The midterms are the time to make your vote count.
Go to the Virginia Department of Elections website for a list of candidates and referendums in this midterm election.
Remember, voting is a civic duty, a responsibility to one’s fellow citizens, and a core right for the democratic citizenry. Stakes are high in this election and will drive the direction of the United States. It is more important than ever that you let your priorities be heard and get out and vote.
Connie Paradise is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.