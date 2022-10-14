Over the past several months, many of us in the 4th Ward have had the opportunity to meet Kathy Tagnesi as she visited door to door and introduced herself as a candidate for City Council. Those who talked personally with Kathy have learned first-hand that she is a knowledgeable, articulate and outspoken individual who aspires to be the voice of the city’s 4th Ward residents in shaping the future of our city.
But just who is Kathy Tagnesi and what makes her qualified to represent us on City Council?
Kathy grew up in a small town in Wheeling, W.Va. Her blue-collar family instilled in her the value of hard work and a strong sense of individual responsibility.
She obtained her BSN degree as well as her master’s degree in public administration from Oklahoma State University. Over the years, Kathy was employed as an LPN, an RN, and eventually a hospital vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer. She is no stranger to the intricacies of complicated budgets and working collaboratively with colleagues and staff.
Eventually, Kathy’s career and that of her military husband, John, took them to many countries and many parts of the United States. Together they raised a son and a daughter. Seventeen years ago, Kathy and John settled in Winchester and made it their permanent home.
Kathy has always been passionate about serving others, not only in her chosen profession but in
her community work as well. A graduate of Winchester’s INSIGHT program, she has demonstrated her dedication to our community by serving as board chair and later as interim executive director of the Sinclair Health Clinic and as a member of the Winchester Department of Social Services Advisory Board. She also served as the interim director of health professions at LFCC, is the chair of the Westminster-Canterbury Foundation Board of Trustees, and has more recently been inducted into the Rotary Club of Winchester.
During the COVID pandemic, Kathy was part of the team administering vaccine shots at Shenandoah University and the Apple
Blossom Mall. She is a dynamo and a proven leader who is dedicated to keeping Winchester a safe, affordable, and enjoyable place to live for all of us who are members of this diverse community.
Please join me in voting for Kathy Tagnesi for City Council in the 4th Ward. Early voting has begun!
Tricia Simpson is a resident of Winchester.
