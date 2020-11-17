RITA MCCLENNY
While our country is facing an unprecedented impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s tourism and hospitality industries have been especially hard hit during this time.
Revenue declines and workforce reductions have created profound levels of concern among business owners. And while many businesses and destinations have reopened, they are still facing the impact of months of lost revenue. The pandemic has put a devastating strain on our industry that will be felt for months — if not years — to come.
However, the Commonwealth of Virginia is providing grant opportunities to help these struggling businesses. Rebuild VA, a $100 million economic recovery fund, is a program designed to help small businesses and nonprofits whose normal operations were disrupted by COVID-19. With an approved grant, these businesses may receive up to three times their average monthly eligible expenses up to a maximum of $100,000.
Tourism-related attractions such as restaurants, retail, entertainment venues, campgrounds, wedding venues, lodging, and transportation providers are all eligible to apply along with film industry companies supporting production in the Commonwealth.
Eligibility has expanded since the project was originally announced. Virginia businesses with 250 or less employees are eligible for Rebuild VA even if they have received money from any CARES Act program including Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding or an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).
Tourism is an integral part of the Virginia economy. In 2019, Virginia’s tourism industry generated $27 billion in visitor spending and supported 237,000 jobs for Virginia communities as well as generated $1.8 billion in state and local revenue. Virginia also ranks eight in the nation for domestic travel spending. It’s because of these businesses and attractions that visitors continue traveling to Virginia year after year.
While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism will be reflected in the numbers next year, we know that a revived tourism industry will be crucial to our overall economic recovery and we remain committed to helping it bounce back and emerge from this crisis even stronger. Travel will be what helps us move forward again as a Commonwealth and as a country when this pandemic has passed. But we must give this industry the tools they need to survive now in order to come out on the other side.
I encourage all tourism and hospitality businesses in the Commonwealth to take advantage of the Rebuild VA grant opportunity. For more information, expanded eligibility criteria, covered expenses, and to submit an application, please visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
Rita McClenny is CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
