Electricity was slow to come to rural areas. Investor-owned utilities refused to provide service. So rural communities joined together to create electric cooperatives themselves. These were designed to do more than just keep the lights on. The people they serve aren’t just customers, they’re member-owners. Any profit the cooperative makes is returned to the people it serves as “capital credits.”
Unfortunately, not all cooperatives operate entirely democratically; Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) serves some 139,000 member-owners across central and northern Virginia. It is run by a nine-person board. Every year, three seats are up for election. Ballots are mailed to member owners in the July issue of Cooperative Living magazine. We are running for the REC board on a reform agenda to bring transparency, consumer choice, and lower-cost energy options back to our cooperative.
The proxy-ballot form REC uses is needlessly confusing. Member-owners who submit a blank proxy in order to be entered to win a prize are deemed to have delegated their vote to the board. This often lets the board decide the outcome of their own elections. This is a daunting system for any challenger. It’s the reason most elections for REC board in the past have been uncontested. It’s also why many board members stay on for decades if not life.
Board members rely on this unfair system to keep their cushy, part-time positions with little public oversight. Board members set their own pay. They pay themselves generously, an annual salary of $24,000 per year. This is despite the fact that they only serve part-time on a nonprofit board. On top of this, board members also receive $500 per day for attending bi-monthly board meetings and any additional meetings or conferences. And that’s in addition to reimbursements for their travel or lodging expenses.
So, what do member-owners get for paying these generous salaries? It’s nearly impossible to say.
The board has voted to keep its meetings closed to co-op members. When REC member-owners sought petition forms to have co-op members vote on changes to cooperative bylaws to open up board meetings, the board refused to give them the petitions.
We will bring full transparency, accountability, and a pro-consumer mindset to REC’s board. We will work hard to reduce unnecessary costs, rein in board pay, establish binding board term limits, and open board meetings for co-op members to observe. We’ll expand broadband access for REC members. REC’s own trade association acknowledges that many Virginia electric co-op members struggle to pay their electric bills. We will push REC to implement ambitious home efficiency and other programs that can help all co-op members reduce their bills. Other electric co-ops are doing this now; REC should be too.
REC’s lack of transparency keeps co-op members in the dark about their co-op. The result is low voter turnout at election time. But with your help we can change that. Proxy ballots for the board election just arrived in REC member-owners’ mailboxes with the July issue of Cooperative Living magazine. Voting is also available online after you log in at myrec.smarthub.coop. Don’t throw your proxy form away! Use it to vote for the pro-reform candidates.
