LEROY DONALD
Regardless of repeated attempts from loyal Joe Biden supporters to sugar-coat his failed policies, I believe the final verdict for this president is clear by now for most American voters. After 17 months of his disastrous policy decisions, the resounding truth is part of history, his pathetic record is a reality, and he seems oblivious to it all.
Doesn’t matter whether it’s domestic or foreign policy decisions, the results are always the same. His choices for America have failed. Starting with the Afghanistan blunder and continuing through the current economic crisis, the familiar response regarding his policy decisions is always an intense “thumbs down!”
Consider the current 40-year high inflation rates at 8.6%, gas prices over $5 a gallon for the first time in American history, steep increases in the cost of food and commodities, a collapsing stock market, high crime rates across America due to police defunding, the cash bail rollback, the D.A. prosecution crisis, our open southern border and associated drug and sex trafficking, and record numbers entering our country illegally from 140 nations across the globe.
But most regrettable about those sobering facts is President Biden’s total indifference to them. His two favorite responses, “I’m doing all I can do” and “It’s Putins fault.” We know he campaigned on eliminating fossil fuels and on allowing entry to immigrants seeking asylum but both of those policies have since become major problems for our country. Our southern border is out of control, drugs are pouring in, and sex trafficking is part of the norm. Gas prices are at an all-time record high in America even as we have the necessary clean energy resources to bring the prices down. President Biden knows this but he remains tuned out. He refuses to visit the southern border and he continues to over-regulate drilling.
Both excuses now are regarded as lip service. America has the energy reserves necessary to bring prices back to normal as they were before Biden took office. He could rescind his executive order shutting down the Keystone XL Pipeline and rehire the 1,500 workers who lost their jobs. He could issue drilling permits and remove the uncertainty that now exists because of excessive federal regulations.
Renewable energy sources are not ample, at this point, to satisfy America’s energy needs. This should have been obvious in February 2021 when Texas Storm Uri became the costliest winter storm on record, killing 137. It should have been Biden’s wake-up call regarding renewable energy but apparently didn’t register with him.
The first priority for President Biden should be the security, safety and well-being of American citizens. Due to the inflation he created through excessive spending early in his term, many Americans are running out of money needed to purchase gas and feed their families. We have 264 billion barrels of recoverable oil reserves, more than any other country on earth. If Biden cares, he’ll use those reserves for the well-being of Americans and regain control of our southern border.
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
Do you realize this country is in a constitutional crisis right now as the Jan 6 committee unravels multilayers of Trump malfeasance? Trump tried to get his VP killed. He ignored all advise from his lawyers and subverted the Constitution, thinking that VP Pence could overturn the election results because Trump didn't like them. He bullied Pence, telling Pence he couldn't be Trump's friend anymore if he didn't overturn the election, which is not only sandbox sociopathy but contributed to a near loss of our democracy. You should be ashamed of yourself for writing such a self-serving silly opinion.
