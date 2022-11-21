DAN HOFFMAN
As City Manager, part of my job is to ensure our residents have accurate information. I also feel it is important that we take the time to educate our residents on the different processes and policies that affect their daily lives. So, I feel compelled to correct several inaccuracies following a recent open forum in The Winchester Star.
The focus of the commentary was development. The author begins by stating that “City Planning Director Timothy Youmans proposed yet another high-density housing project.” Mr. Youmans has been with the City for over 30 years. He has dedicated his life to helping the City develop in a healthy manner. He has never “proposed” a new development. New development projects are proposed by developers. Mr. Youmans and my staff process these applications in accordance with City and State Code. Eventually, they come before the Planning Commission and City Council. Staff do not select which development projects happen. We do not make property owners submit applications. Whether it’s a new grocery store or an apartment building, we respond to the applications as they are submitted to the City, affording the Applicant’s due process.
Later in the commentary, the author states that City planners “think that housing need will be largely students, childless couples, singles, and empty nesters.” Again, this is inaccurate, even if it does cover the vast majority of the population. If City Council is considering an application to build an apartment building near Shenandoah University that may house mainly students, that application has come from, you guessed it, a developer and not staff. The developer and their investors have done their own due diligence to determine which type of housing is in demand and submitted an application that reflects that research. City staff are then required by Code to process these applications for consideration by the Planning Commission and City Council.
The last thing I will respond to is several statements about the development approval process. The approval process does not “race along unabated.” We are actually required to hold a public hearing at Planning Commission and at City Council for most applications as prescribed by State Code. During that window, a development application is discussed at a minimum of five public meetings, including two public hearings. At every step in the process, residents have the opportunity to speak and be heard. Furthermore, the recently updated award-winning 2022 Comprehensive Plan represented a robust public participation process and is reflective of the Communities engagement and vision. The City has no plans to “decrease the threshold for approval.” The day after the open forum ran, The Star published another letter to the editor praising the previous day’s open forum. It declared that these planning decisions are “conducted in darkness.” Nothing is further from the truth.
I encourage all residents to get accurate information and become informed about the development process.
The best way to do this is to get your information directly from the source. To help facilitate this, I’m happy to announce that we’ll open City Hall on Saturday mornings to discuss and inform our residents on development processes and concepts. We’ll do this on multiple Saturdays, so if you can’t make one, you’ll have other chances. Please visit the City website at www.winchesterva.gov for more information. You’ll learn about the Comprehensive Plan and its role. You will learn how to read the zoning map, the legally binding cousin to the Comprehensive Plan. You’ll also get a demonstration of tools you have at your disposal on the City website to help keep you informed and engaged. I also encourage residents to take advantage of other two-way communication and learning opportunities we offer such as citizen academies, social media, our website, podcasts, electronic newsletters, and more.
I hope you all take an opportunity to learn more about these important functions of government from the people that do them every day. They’re not just your public servants, they’re also your neighbors.
Dan Hoffman is Winchester city manager.
