This being Black History Month, I would like to honor some African Americans who have overcome huge obstacles and not only succeeded in their pursuits but contributed to the benefit of society and the well-being of others.
This is not about professional athletes, music idols or actors. They've had far more than their fair share of airtime and printer ink. Please consider the following heroes.
Does anyone remember Ronald McNair? When he was about 9 years old, he tried to check books out of a South Carolina library. He was refused because of his skin color. The police and his mother were notified, but he eventually was allowed to have the books. He went on to be a brilliant physicist and then a NASA astronaut. His career and life ended in a great flash of light when the space shuttle Challenger exploded in 1986. The library where he took his Rosa Parks stand is now named after him.
Then there's Dr. Ben Carson. There's much more to him than being a candidate for president in 2016. He is a pediatric neurosurgeon who has a long history of "firsts" in medical procedures. For example, he successfully implanted a shunt to drain fluid out of the head of a baby suffering from hydrocephalus. Oh, and the infant was still in the mother's womb. Oh, and it was a twin. Yeah, he's that good.
We here in Berryville have our own national treasure in Geneva Jackson. This woman has more good works under her belt than a private jet full of television evangelists. Her current ministry is to stand over her stove in her little house for hours, cooking and baking goodies for the farmer's market in the summer. A large percentage of the proceeds goes to Winchester's Laurel Center. Absolutely everything she does is under the invincible banner of love. She has a "staff" of people who set up her tent on the Saturdays when she is able to make it to market.
When Mrs. Jackson says "jump," all of us white folks who know her — and I mean all — say, "How high, Ma'am?"
Judy Melton is a resident of Berryville.
