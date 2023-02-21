JUDITH MELTON
All right, all you Black History buffs, think fast: Who was Doris Miller in WWII? If you answered, “never heard of her,” you’d be way off base. Doris was a man. Let’s start with that.
He was born in 1919 in the very segregated South. His family tried their best to scratch a living from the Waco, Texas, soil with their plow and their mule. He had to drop out of high school and work at restaurants to help support them. One day he entered a Naval recruiting station. Some months later, he found himself stationed on the USS West Virginia, moored in Pearl Harbor.
He had secured the position of mess attendant, one of the few jobs open to Black sailors at the time. It entailed cooking, washing dishes, doing laundry, etc. It was tedious, repetitive work, but it was a paycheck.
Then came Dec. 7, 1941, the day that would “live in infamy.” Japanese warplanes — called “Kates” — came from the east, unexpected, unprovoked, and unchallenged. They bore down relentlessly on the occupants of Battleship Row. Their torpedoes and bombs shredded the decks of the Navy vessels and the bodies of the young sailors who tried valiantly to fight back.
Miller was folding linen when the concussions shook his quarters. He bounded up to the deck to find his ship and its captain mortally wounded. First, he tried to assist in moving the captain, who would bleed out and die at his post. Next, he ran to one of the .50-caliber anti-aircraft guns to feed ammunition into it.
At the time, the prevailing mindset was that Blacks simply weren’t smart enough to learn how to use one of these weapons. Apparently, Miller never got the memo.
Grabbing at ammo, he saw another dreaded wave of plains approaching. The warrior within him rose up. He jumped behind the gun, aimed the barrel toward the “Kates” and blasted his way into history.
Accounts vary, but most agree that he probably shot down at least one plane and possibly as many as four. When the ammo ran out, he ran to assist the wounded. Then they all abandoned ship as the West Virginia sank to the harbor’s bottom (she would later be raised). Miller’s actions resulted in the saving of many lives that day as he helped to ferry the injured through the water to dry land.
Recognition was a long time coming, due to his race. Finally, President Roosevelt recommended him for the Navy Cross, at the time the third highest military honor. It was presented to him by none other than Chester Nimitz.
He didn’t have long to experience his celebrity. In November 1943, he was on the battleship USS Liscome Bay when it was sunk by yet another torpedo. He was lost at sea along with 663 other brave men.
He tried always to discharge his duty and “protect democracy and freedom throughout the world.” So, from a grateful nation, thank you for your service, mister Dorris Miller.
