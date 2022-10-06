Domestic violence is a pervasive problem, impacting around 10 million people each year in this country. And yet, in spite of the prevalence of domestic violence, it can be surprisingly hard to spot if you are not familiar with what it looks like.
Cultivating an awareness of the warning signs of domestic and intimate partner abuse is essential to be able to support yourself and your community to end these patterns of violence.
While each survivor’s situation and reaction will be different, here are a few common indicators that someone has experienced domestic or intimate partner violence:
Physical injuries. Of course, not all violence leaves marks. However, unexplained bruises or other injuries can be a sign that someone is experiencing violence of some sort.
Changes in behavior. While everyone’s experience will be different, the following
examples are potential signs that someone may be experiencing violence:
· Sudden changes in social habits, such as social isolation or withdrawal
· Avoidance or fear of certain individuals or places
· Changes in the way someone dresses
· Disruption of sleeping or eating habits
· Self-harming behaviors, including increased drug and/or alcohol use
Declining mental health. Depression, anxiety, sudden mood shifts, and emotional outbursts or aggressive behavior can all manifest as a result of someone experiencing violence.
Listening to the way people talk about their relationships can often reveal important clues about violence they may be experiencing. If a friend mentions that their partner displays
behavior that is controlling, overly possessive and/or jealous, or emotionally manipulative,
it may be time to check in with them. Some examples of these types of behavior include
controlling what someone wears or attempting to restrict who they see or what they do.
If you know someone who is in an abusive relationship, do not feel the need to be an expert. Do not try to provide counseling or advice. Do not pressure them into leaving. It is never as simple as leaving. There are many reasons people stay in an abusive relationship. Offer them support and resources but ultimately know it is their decision. Do not be judgmental or make them feel bad for staying in an abusive relationship. Encourage them to reach out to community recourses that are expert in the field of domestic or sexual violence.
The Laurel Center is an expert resource that is dedicated to advocating for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our community. The Center, its staff and board of directors, are committed to working toward a violence-free community by providing free intervention services and emergency shelter to abused individuals – our neighbors, our family members and our friends. Contact The Laurel Center today if you or someone you know needs help.
Jennifer Brady Smith is The Laurel Center's board chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.