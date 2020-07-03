DONOVAN “MARK” QUIMBY
July 4th is our opportunity to reflect and celebrate our Founders’ gift – the Declaration of Independence (1776). This revolutionary document declares that America is defined by universal ideas – human equality and individual liberty. With their mindset, Americans began governing themselves with neither king nor nobility.
Actions, like America’s Revolution, don’t just happen. They required requisite ideas as described in Clemson Professor C. Bradley Thompson’s book “America’s Revolutionary Mind.” Retired President John Adams wrote retired President Thomas Jefferson, “What do we mean by the Revolution?” “(The war wasn’t) part of the Revolution.” Instead, the war wasn’t the cause, but “was only an Effect and Consequence” of the Revolution. Adams continued that the true Revolution “was in the Minds of the People, and this was effected… in the course of fifteen years (from Stamp Act (1765) to Battles of Lexington and Concord (1775)) before a drop of blood was shed... ” Three years later (1818), Adams inferred that the “real American Revolution” was represented by a “radical change in the principles, opinions, sentiments, and affections” of the American people. In 1825, Jefferson wrote to Henry Lee describing the Declaration of Independence as “an expression of the American mind.” What was this early American Founders’ mindset?
Humans are endowed with inalienable, God-given rights. When people place themselves under government, they agree to relinquish minimal rights in exchange for government-provided protections. Securing people’s rights is government’s purpose.
The Declaration addresses the following rights: to life – which is the standard, to liberty – the means, to property – the actualization, and to pursuit of happiness – the aim. Right to life means right to self-ownership, self-sustenance, self-governance, self-preservation, and self-defense. Because people own themselves, they also have a right to the property they make or labor upon.
The right to private property isn’t primarily an economic principle; it’s most importantly a moral principle. Self-ownership leads to liberty, liberty leads to private property, and property leads to the principle of consent, which provides the link between the principle of rights and government. In governments devoted to protecting individual rights, one’s consent is the sole moral principle for government’s legitimately appropriating personal property.
Historically, Americans shared the Founders’ mindset and prospered. They solidified the Declaration by eliminating slavery at a cost of 750,000 dead. But for 100 years now, socialism has slithered from Democrat administrations into our body politic. We no longer recognize, let alone demand, the freedoms our Founders bequeathed to us. We’ve lost the purity of our Founders’ thought.
Currently, America confronts another mindset — Black Lives Matter — that my sources cause me to believe is a Marxist organization. BLM in my opinion aims to dismantle everything our Founders created. The Democrat Party’s blue-state governors, big-city mayors, and congressional leftists are apologists for anarchists like BLM, which would transform America. This July 4th, we must rededicate ourselves to the Founders’ mindset, in how we think and what we do, or risk losing the America we patriots would gift to our children and grandchildren.
Donovan (Mark) Quimby resides in Frederick County.
