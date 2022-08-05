In August 1942, several of the brightest minds in America and Europe assembled in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to begin work on the Manhattan Project. Unencumbered by politics or personal gain, they nevertheless were driven by a great urgency. They were tasked with bringing a swift end to the Pacific War. After three years of study and experimentation, they created a superweapon, the product of nuclear fission, an atomic bomb called Little Boy.
Hitler already had people working on the same technology in Nazi Germany. Had he not driven out some of the best Jewish scientists — notably Einstein — the war might have ended very differently.
On August 6, 1945, the Enola Gay — a stripped-down B-29 Superfortress — flew to Japan from Tinian Island with Little Boy on board. Most of the crew suspected — but weren't briefed — on the terrifying nature of their cargo. Once in Japanese airspace, the bomb bay doors opened at 8:15 a.m. The Enola Gay lurched violently upwards as it was relieved of its 9,700-pound burden. Then the pilot and crew had a scant 43 seconds to escape the area and the worst of the impending shock wave.
Meanwhile, Little Boy plummeted through the atmosphere, detonating 1,900 feet above downtown Hiroshima.
Four years earlier, Japanese torpedo bombers had flown to Pearl Harbor and had sown the wind. Now the whirlwind had come, in the form of a ghastly, seething firestorm.
As temperatures exceeded 7,000 Fahrenheit, multiple thousands of people were simply reduced to carbon. Thousands more perished from excruciating burns, radiation poisoning and starvation in the ensuing weeks and months. Many of these were poor peasants who never wanted this or any other war.
Was the bomb effective? Absolutely. Was there any alternative? Doubtful. Was it just? Debatable. There were multiple opinions voiced after Little Boy (and Fat Man) but three common ones are the following. First, exultation: "We did it!" Then, reality: "My God, what have we done?" And finally, plaintively, "We must never do this again."
Let it be, dear Lord, let it be.
Judith Melton is a resident of Berryville.
