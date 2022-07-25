At our retreat in May, the City Council expressly committed to creating more affordable housing units in our community. We want to make Winchester a place where those who work here are able to live within the same community. I addressed this topic in a general sense in my May Open Forum, but would like to provide more clarifications on the tools the city has available to make this a reality.
We use planning and zoning to maintain the character of residential areas, protect green spaces, create economic growth areas, and incentivize the type of growth we believe benefits all residents of the city. This includes the creation of affordable housing units. Among the many recent rezoning and residential development applications the City Council has received, only a few have taken advantage of the incentives that encourage the inclusion of affordable units. Some project developers have committed to building using state or federal tax credit programs that compel a certain percentage of verifiable affordable housing units. These voluntary tax credit programs are limited and highly competitive and are therefore not a sustainable solution for meeting our need for affordable housing. A few projects have used Winchester City zoning opportunities that allow developers to trade increased unit density in exchange for the inclusion of a percentage of affordable housing units.
These incentives are helpful, but alone will not make a measurable impact on our need for affordable housing. What else can we do? I believe our best option is to review our current zoning regulations and develop stronger, enforceable provisions and incentives to encourage more private housing developers to meet that need. We must ensure that any changes we present would not discourage positive and beneficial development; but we do need to codify our community expectations to maximize the chance private market developers will participate in the solution. It’s a balancing act, but I believe we can achieve the desired results by continuing to hold transparent discussions and collaborating closely with city planning and zoning staff as well as community stakeholders.
Our failure to take steps to meet our community's need for affordability will have real life impacts, pushing many of our local workforce and long-term residents to live elsewhere and add more commuters to our roadways. A variety of housing types across the economic spectrum provides greater stability and resiliency to our community and will help us maintain the rich diversity which makes Winchester such a special and inviting place to live, work, and raise our families. I am looking forward to working with community leaders, city staff, and my colleagues on the City Council to increase affordable housing options and follow through on our commitment to the residents of our city.
Richard Bell is a Winchester city councilor for the First Ward.
