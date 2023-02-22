The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a multi-state program from Virginia all the way up Atlantic coastal states through Maine designed to reduce power plants’ greenhouse gas emissions. RGGI caps these limits and requires facilities to “buy” reductions from other locations if they cannot generate them at their facility.
RGGI is critically important. Virginia’s funding for RGGI goes to communities with the worst impacts from climate change, particularly through the state’s Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) – communities that cannot afford flood preparedness projects.
RGGI provides money to protect Shenandoah Valley businesses in downtown areas from flooding, making towns a better place to live and work now and in the future. Unfortunately, RGGI is at risk of being repealed. Governor Youngkin issued an executive order seeking withdrawal – an unhelpful approach defying common sense. The Virginia Senate just voted down an attempt to repeal the 2020 law that created RGGI. This program is good for the environment, businesses, and Virginians living and working near rivers and streams.
According to the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), RGGI states have seen carbon emissions drop 90% faster than elsewhere. Public health in those states improved by an estimated $5.7 billion. Positive results – lower air pollution – means a healthier population because of lower rates of asthma and other respiration-related complaints. SELC also reports that RGGI produced $228 million in Virginia from the sale of carbon emission allowances — over 60% goes directly to help low-wealth families and communities.
Winchester has received $100 million-plus. If Virginia terminates RGGI, all will suffer. RGGI is the only revenue source for the CFPF. Flooding risk is increasing and threatens Virginians statewide. Many localities lack capacity to address growing risks, but some have been addressed through CFPF awards. Reducing flooding helps Valley residents and businesses.
This funding is critically needed. If Virginia withdraws, Youngkin must explain where money to protect us from flooding will come from.
RGGI is not broken. Why does Youngkin want to fix it? His administration claims RGGI-associated costs are transferred to consumers through rates imposed by Dominion Energy. While arguably true, this ignores costs required to alleviate flooding, estimated in some Virginia regions at $40 billion. Taxpayers or ratepayers will foot that bill.
Repealing RGGI will first affect the communities historically hit hardest by pollution, that are least likely to be heard, and most likely unable to absorb the climate change-related costs. Youngkin ignores this issue of fundamental fairness.
How does this affect the Valley? As Shenandoah Riverkeeper, I identify and stop pollution of the Shenandoah and its tributaries. I travel throughout the Valley, where I find hardworking people relying on the waterways. Clean water and protection from flooding are needed now and for future generations.
How can you help avoid this program’s repeal? Submit a comment to the Commonwealth’s Air Pollution Control Board at by March 31. Decry the proposal and support our right to better health and protection from flooding. This affects everyone and our opinions should matter.
Youngkin … don’t be bound by partisans denying or discounting climate change. Withdraw your effort to repeal RGGI. Shenandoah Valley residents will thank you.
Shenandoah Riverkeeper Mark Frondorf is a resident of Luray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.