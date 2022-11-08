The following, in part, is taken from a letter to the Richmond Times Dispatch on October 2, 2022. It was originally written by my colleague, Keith Balmer, the general registrar/director of elections for the Richmond City locality.
“I do solemnly swear that I will perform the duties for this election according to law, and to the best of my ability, and that I will studiously endeavor to prevent fraud, deceit, and abuse in conducting this election.”
This is the oath and administered to hundreds of election officers who serve the voters of our city before each and every election.
Weeks before the first voter shows up, our election officers receive training in accordance with Virginia law. They learn the importance of ballot security, the chain of custody, open and close tapes, poll-book management, and the process of reporting unofficial results. Election officers also receive training to ensure professional conduct, integrity, and public transparency.
On Election Day, our election officers serve a critical role. They are, in essence, the heartbeat of our elections. These officers help ensure citizens are able to exercise their voice, which is the hallmark of our democracy.
Whether they are a first-time voter, a military veteran, or a voter with a disability, our election officers will make sure that citizens cast their ballot with confidence. Election officers are crucial in ensuring faith in our democratic process, and the responsibilities they bear are essential to our Constitution as any other public office in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
This year, more than any other, questions have been raised regarding the sanctity of our elections. As your general registrar, I am writing here to assure the public: Our elections are safe, secure and epitomize the expression of democracy that we all hold dear in these United States.
All citizens should be proud of the U. S. Constitution, the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the election laws that our officers swear an oath to support.
I implore all Virginians to trust in our election system. It is administered by election officers who are your neighbors, friends, family members and fellow citizens just like you.
There are procedures in place to ensure ballots are accounted for and systemically counted. Every ballot used in an election is one that has specifically requested by a voter, either by mail, or during in-person voting.
Absentee ballots sent by mail are labeled with unique barcodes, have special return envelopes, and come with instructions on how to track them as they journey through the U.S. Postal Service mail system.
If you choose to return your ballot by using our drop box, just know that our drop box is constructed of durable material able to withstand vandalism, removal and inclement weather. These secure boxes are monitored by a video surveillance system. They are locked and secured. And the ballots inside are removed daily by sworn election officers.
For accountability, every voter who casts a ballot is assigned a voter credit which acts as a historical record that their vote was counted. Every voter has access to their individual voter credit by accessing their voter record on the Department of Elections website. This information is usually available a few days after the election.
Finally, paper records from every election are readily available in archives at the Office of the Clerk of the Court for two years.
On election night, our election officers count the results and report them to the Office of Elections. And during the seven-day post-election period know as “The Election Canvass,” my staff and our Electoral Board conduct an audit of the election night results to ensure that they are 100% accurate.
This is not easy work. The hours are long. It is far from glamorous. But for those of us who work in elections, our commitment as election officers is rooted in an unshakeable sense of civic duty.
We swear an oath to defend our elections, election law and our shared Constitution. And when you come to cast your vote, whether it is early voting, voting by mail or joining us all to celebrate democracy on Election Day, I invite everyone to have faith in the hard work of our fellow citizens who have taken the time to conduct the weighty duty of our election oath.
“I do solemnly swear …
This process is replicated in every city and county in the Commonwealth of Virginia, including in Frederick County and the City of Winchester, and throughout these United States
Rich Venskoske is Frederick County's director of elections/general registrar.
