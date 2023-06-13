Overreaching federal indictment charges filed on former President Donald Trump related to the handling of classified documents seem to dwarf similar infractions by Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
Is our justice system under the Biden administration in such a state of decline that it denies equal justice under the law for members of one party even as it entrusts members of another party with every benefit of the doubt?
I recall that Barack Obama’s two terms as president were accented time and again by his focus on total transformational change for America. His secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, may have been a major part of his nexus for that change. Recall that she was deemed innocent by then-FBI Director James Comey of any intent to harm our nation through use of her personal server and the 3,000 emails she had stored therein, many of which were deemed to be classified government documents that could have been used as evidence against her but she was given every benefit of the doubt.
In my humble opinion, her storage and use of those classified documents may have been more egregious and potentially dangerous for our country than Mr. Trump’s classified documents storage at Mar-a-Lago.
Joe Biden’s classified government documents were found by his attorneys in his former office at Penn Biden Center in Washington. D.C., and his personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, dating back to his time as a U.S. senator and vice president. Some of the documents were found in his garage near his Corvette in his Delaware home. Although the circumstances are different, the classified document storage infractions are similar, and I’ve heard of no charges thus far by our justice department. Seems as though he was also given the benefit of the doubt.
Thinking back to the indictment charges filed on Donald Trump and the absence of justice for Clinton and Biden, it seems like we have a two-tiered justice system in America under the Biden administration that serves one party with legal exception and throws the book at the other party with contempt and potential jail time.
Could this be the beginning of that American transformation so revered by Obama? Can equal application of the law be honored in America even as our justice department ignores that standard?
My biggest concern now is the weaponization of America’s justice system to influence election results. The recent 37-count indictment overreach on Donald Trump, while other similar infractions of the law are still being ignored, make the point.
An obvious attempt by any government agency to promote one political party over another through an indictment process ignores constitutional principles and the will of the electorate. It is the people who decide who our president will be and when that will is influenced by an oversized federal government, our election process has failed.
A two-tiered justice department diminishes the will of "We the People" and that should scare us all!
Leroy Donald is a resident of Stephens City.
