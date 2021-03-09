TERI MERRILL
It’s depressing but not surprising that the COVID Relief Bill, just passed in the U.S. Senate, garnered absolutely no Republican support.
Most of these same Senators willingly fell in line behind the former president and passed the gargantuan 2017 tax cut bill, the benefits of which went primarily to upper-income households and large corporations.
With that bill, the deficit grew 17 percent in 2018 and another 15 percent in 2019. Corporations went on a stock buy-back frenzy, wealthy households invested heavily in the stock market, but the average American was largely left out of the largesse.
The COVID Relief Bill, on the other hand, helps “Main Street,” not “Wall Street,” with its direct aid to lower-income Americans, help for the restaurant industry, food stamp benefit increases, eviction protection and other measures.
By the time this letter runs, it will likely be taken up and voted on in the U.S. House of Representatives. Notice during their debate that suddenly Republicans are worried how this bill will affect the deficit.
The hypocrisy of the Republican Party cannot be overstated. I don’t know about you, but I feel much better about my taxes going to help everyday Americans and small businesses who, through no fault of their own, have suffered during the pandemic, versus giving tax breaks to large corporations and wealthy households.
Remember this when it comes time to vote: Republican Senators and House members care about deficits only when they are out of power, and they ignore deficits when the legislation at hand helps their wealthy donors.
When it comes time to helping struggling Americans get beyond the nefarious effects of the pandemic, Democrats in the House and Senate have been determined to pass the COVID Relief Bill, which also provides much-needed assistance with vaccine distribution to help ordinary Americans safely return to work and school.
You’re so desperate to malign this bill, you’re not seeing what it is. Covid caused all kinds of problems: joblessness, homelessness, hunger. States letting go essential workers because they can’t pay them. Why can’t they pay them? Businesses were closed, taxes low, tourism gone. The usual.
If you conservatives activated even half a brain cell, you’d see this bill tries to take care of all of it. It’s more than just a virus.
Much better to grandstand a tax break for corporations, business buddies, and the upper crust. That's something they can get behind. How odd.
Only 9% of the so-called Covid relief bill goes to Covid. The rest is leftist pet projects. That is why no Republicans supported the nonsense. So much for bipartisan. That will only happen when the Democrats stop ramming their leftist agenda through.
Lauren Bobert is not your stellar example of a source. 9 percent is "public health", according to Newsweek fact checker Boebert's claim that less than 9 percent of stimulus spending is dedicated for public health looks only at the $160 billion for vaccination efforts, testing, a jobs program and other measures directly associated with health care." But $160 billion assigned to those few areas is not the extent of what Democrats want to allot toward public health. Safely reopening schools and emergency paid leave for people who are COVID-19 positive and must take off work is given $358 billion.
While this funding is listed under Education and Labor in the Congressional Budget Resolution, it is a critical piece of public health that Democrats are considering part of overall public health spending.
"Altogether, this would put over $400 billion toward these critical measures for addressing COVID-19," the Biden administration said in its outline of the American Rescue Plan. That puts "public health spending" at more than 20 percent of the stimulus budget, one of its largest expenditures." Apart from that 20 percent is funding for unemployment insurance, money for states to pay essential workers as well. Expand on those "pet projects of the leftist agenda" please. I'm curious.
I agree with the author. This relief bill will be a boon to everyday Americans rather than to billionaires. Thank you President Biden and Democratic legislators.
How quickly we forget how the Democrats supported the relief bills last year under then (fortunately) former President Trump.
The American people need help. It would be nice if the states did it but they have no money, either. Even Republican governor Justice of West Virginia was furious at his own Democratic Senator for holding up the train.
Republicans don’t want the money? If they qualify for the relief check, they may give it all to charity or have a check burning super spreader rally, make up a bond fire 🔥 and burn the money least they be contaminated by an illegitimate government and President.
Please remember, next year, nationwide, Republican voters will be reminded over and over how their representatives did Not support them in their economic desperation.
Gosh, helping people. What an alien concept to the Republicans. And here the Christian Right heavily supports Trump and the conservative right. I guess the Bible they read has had the 25th chapter of Matthew removed.
COVID relief bill: 9% COVID relief. 91% socialist wishlist.
Give us a list, please, and educate us all as to what is "socialist wishlist."
If you follow someone that only recently had to cram for her GED to run for congress, you might not get correct information. I know she has pretty guns, but, she lies.
