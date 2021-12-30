I couldn’t help noticing the whole page legal notice from the Bartonsville energy facility in a recent edition of The Winchester Star.
The other day I saw a decent article identifying the shortcomings of the “Green Deal.” It made me stop and think about another effort to “save the planet.”
I was at the top of the Frederick County landfill mountain unloading some lawn edging. I looked around at all of the plastic bags blowing around in the wind and started to think. Remember when we were going to “save the planet?”
If you haven’t been around the past 60 or 70 years, you won’t appreciate the irony in another article suggesting a potential tax on single-use plastic bags.
In the 70s, Earth Day was born, and at that time some thought the planet was going to cool off.
It appears that global cooling didn’t take place. Don’t get me wrong, some good things came out of the movement regarding the cleaner use of fossil fuels and other polluting concerns. In the early 1980s, the single-use plastic bag was invented. It was supposed to “save the trees and the planet.” Now we are proposing a tax on single-use plastic bags.
In an effort to create a more modern crisis, the more recent “global warming” campaign was created. That moniker was short-lived. Now it is just “climate change.” So we have all of the bases covered, cooling and warming.
We appear to be on track to repeat our mistake with the single-use plastic bag. Consider that wind turbine blades and solar panels have a life of about 20 years. The blades are (currently) not recyclable and will have to be disposed of in landfills. The blades are extremely large and require a lot of space. The solar panels are (currently) not economically recyclable.
EPRI (Electric Power Research Institute) suggests that there are no lucrative amounts of salvageable parts. They go on to say that in Europe, solar panels are decomposed only because it is mandated. Who pays for that?
There is a place for renewables in the energy sector. But it will not be the panacea as promised, at least not in an economic sense. It will come at a cost that may be unreasonable for some. Remember when we were going to save the planet?
Frank Amatangelo is a resident of Stephens City.
