"The human being is of infinite worth and dignity not by the vote of parliament or congress, not by edict of prince or president, but by the divine degree of God."
— Martin Luther King Jr.
During our lifetime, most will suffer from a physical, mental or emotional setback, mild or severe, and it is through empathy, compassion, love and understanding we can be there for our neighbor. As a prudent and practicing Christian, we heed our Father: Luke 14:13-14. "But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind, and you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you. For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the just.”
In the spring of 1978, as a job placement counselor, this writer placed "Roger" (who could not read, write or tell time) as a cleaner at an apple industry. Roger was always happy, incessantly smiling and relentlessly sweeping. Fast forward 40 years, and appearing is a young man, Izzy, who had the same perpetual smile, beaming with happiness.
Izzy was an autistic student (who also courageously fought epilepsy) at NREP, Northwestern Regional Education Program. He sadly passed on Saturday, April 10th.
It was fortuitous to teachers, aids, custodians counselors, principals, office staff and myself to have known this "gentle giant." Everyone was a better person for knowing Izzy. He was a jokester, a protector of staff against a livid student, and had quite eclectic and diverse musical tastes, from Michael Jackson to urban and classic rock. He was a child at heart. He enjoyed cartoons especially "Paw Patrol."
With dedicated staff, Izzy was acquiring skills in laundry, sorting and the arduous task of emptying trash. Izzy also had an affinity for Community Based Instruction (field trips) and enjoyed going with his "buddy" Darby (staff) to Walmart, Golden Corral, the pumpkin patch, Martin's, Dollar Tree, etc.
It was obvious the impact this "gentle giant" had on NREP, as the melancholy was ubiquitous throughout the school upon his passing. There was a genuine concern for his family, and funds were collected towards the funeral from the school.
At resurrection the Lord will be cognizant we have been repaid in full knowing Izzy. He encapsulated unconditional love and happiness and was truly special!
In heaven our "gentle giant" is healed, holding hands with the Father and the music is emanating: "I'll reach out my hand to you, I'll have faith in all you do. Just call my name and I'll be there." — Michael Jackson
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
