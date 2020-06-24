“I think the last thing Shenandoah University should be doing is honoring a guy like that.”
— Cameron Graves, SU Masters of Business Administration student
Well, now, “a guy like that”? I would wager the callow Mr. Graves was a tadpole of a teen when the man to whom he so cavalierly refers died in 2013 at the age of 98.
“That guy” is Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr., whose name, up until June 10, adorned the eponymous SU School of Business. But with few conservative white Southern leaders (even dead ones) safe in the aftermath of George Floyd’s horrible death in Minnesota, young Mr. Graves cobbled together a petition that produced not only 2,500 names but also a unanimous vote by the SU Board of Trustees to unceremoniously take down Sen. Byrd’s name from the business school.
I may be wrong, but I doubt Mr. Graves knows who “that guy” truly was — editor of The Star at 20, Naval officer in World War II, Associated Press director who interviewed Churchill and Franco, Virginia state senator, U.S. senator, and civic leader who financed The Star Leadership Awards honoring laudatory high-school seniors of all colors.
Thus, it was stunning to swallow the words of Byrd’s close friend, SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons, who said of the decision to remove the senator’s name: “The board and I understand that we cannot be an institution that serves all students equitably when our business school still holds the name of an individual who denied full integration of schools.”
Remember, though, that Sen. Byrd, in being wooed to attach his name to the school, never shied away from massive resistance or his own fiscal conservatism. If truth be told, he low-balled any backing of massive resistance, opting instead to follow his father into protecting the federal fisc as if it were his own.
This, we believe, is the Harry Byrd who Tracy Fitzsimmons chose to recall in a 2013 Open Forum, “The senator’s contributions to the university are innumerable, as he and his father were among those instrumental in bringing Shenandoah to Winchester more than 50 years ago. The senator’s 30 years of service on our board of trustees, coupled with his academic and political insight, provided a unique perspective to our university community.”
In the same Open Forum, Dr. Fitzsimmons adds, “For generations to come, we will remember Sen. Byrd’s legacy — not only his tradition of fiscal conservatism and unquestioned integrity, but the simple truth that, in the end, he was a great human being.”
And, finally, in the edition of The Star on the day following the senator’s death in 2013, Dr. Fitzsimmons said, “There will be students at SU who will know his name and the great things he did because our business school carries his name ... The senator and his family are an important part of the SU community and always will be.”
That is, until June 10.
Adrian O’Connor is a resident of Stephens City.
SU, return ALL the money donated by the Byrd family. NOW!!!
