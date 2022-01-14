DOUG STROSNIDER
“Everybody loves a chuckle”
— 1970 Handley senior yearbook quote, Charles “Chuck” Renner (Dec. 6, 1952-Jan. 3, 2002)
”Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug and laugh with each other.”
— James Franklin
Entering varsity football my junior year at Handley (1970), I was cognizant the projected starting center was Chuck Renner, a portly 231-pound individual who in pristine attire meandered Handley’s hallways incessantly laughing/chuckling. If you want to be the best you have to compete against the best, hence I lined up across from him every day in practice.
During sweltering summer practices, Chuck relentlessly pummeled this 145-pound noseguard
Yet as Peter Terzick so poignantly wrote, “You cannot see brotherhood. It is a pat on the back, a smile of encouragement, and a helping hand” — Chuck Renner.
Forty-eight intrepid teammates, coaches, and Handley faithful became brothers for life. With the legendary head coach Ron Rice and Chuck as instrumental role models, “it was the best of times.” Our team (projected 5 wins) auspiciously outperformed formidable foes in the Commonwealth District, finishing 9-0-1 (co-champions).
Often led by Chuck, Paul and Denny, songs resonated bus rides home from away games, and the clamorous “polar bears” took cold showers on Friday afternoons after off-season weight training.
Playing against the best — Tank Taylor with Lane High School in Charlottesville and Ace Owens in Warren County — Chuck was a tenacious and staunch offensive blocker. At Lane, Handley quarterback Jerry Partlow sustained a sore knee ... with Chuck’s ferocity, Jerry was unscathed the entire game.
Chuck had a good heart with strong faith, love, friendship, forgiveness, and always had your back. During football season, our team visited a different church each week and meticulously dressed Renner was a catalyst of elation, smiles and love of God.
A couple of years after graduation, Chuck and a former teammate had a vehement late-night quarrel. Seeing this immature youth on spring break, Renner could have pulverized him. He instead provided a scalp burn/rub, laughed, and they had a few diet cokes.
In the mid-80s, this writer confabulated with Chuck and lamented on the lack of contribution to the 1970 football team. Chuck was reassuring saying “I was there, worthy, deserving and a good teammate.”
When visiting the Renner home (wife Sandra), one would be greeted by at least five raucous, yet affectionate dogs. Chuck loved animals and was very kind and understanding of man’s best friend.
Chuck’s biggest fight was with diabetes, and he was on dialysis three days a week for many years (which inevitably led to his passing). Yet he always appeared in good spirits and loved reminiscing with brothers and friends.
My fondest and indelible memory with Chuck was three years ago. While walking my dog, on what was coincidentally Chuck’s birthday (December 6), we bumped into each other, and I sang “happy birthday Chuck.”
Like Jim Valvano, Chuck “would spend some of each day with laughter to get emotions going.” Chuck bestowed many smiles and chuckles to the world ... you made our lives so much better! To a brother and dear friend: As God blesses you, He is also smiling/laughing!
”It’s a long, long road
From which there is no return
While we’re on the way to there
Why not share?
And the load
Doesn’t weigh me down at all
He ain’t heavy he’s my brother.”
— The Hollies
Doug Strosnider is a resident of Winchester.
