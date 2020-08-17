DOUGLAS STROSNDER
”In activity we must find our joy as well as our glory.”
— John Spaid, 1970 Handley High School graduate and a three-letter athlete junior and senior years
It is unfathomable that 50 years has passed since the Handley Judges stunned many by fielding a tenacious, dedicated, formidable and successful football team that many felt did not have the talent to compete in the newly formed Commonwealth District.
As the team went through sweltering August practices camaraderie was built, and at practice’s conclusion, inspirational Coach Ron Rice would voice vociferously “say win” several times!
Our ’70 football team exemplified the definition of “brotherhood”...a relationship between brothers, a friendship unlike any other, and built of respect and trust, and having each others’ backs.
The dubious prognostications felt our football team would be fortuitous to win five games, and we were out to make them “eat crow.” With Coach Rice and our adept assistant coaches, Steve Wilt, Don Swisher, and Rec Brown, practices were intense, enthusiastic, and cerebral with copious film sessions.
Under Rice’s leadership and discipline, there was no disrespecting the officials, and during the National Anthem you stood at attention with right hand over your heart and left holding the helmet. Good sportsmanship, few penalties and hand shakes at game’s end was conspicuous. Players had to maintain satisfactory grades, exemplary school citizenship, and you better not curse within earshot of the man!
And every Sunday during football season, players/coaches attended different church services together.
During the season, the Judges beat such prolific high school teams as Martinsburg 27-6, Albemarle 31-11, and Lane 29-20.
In the pivotal game with Albemarle, John Spaid (passed away June 9, 2020) tackled leading receiver Walter White in the apex of a reception, rendered White discombobulated and their team was subsequently inept.
John was one of the area’s elite punters. He also excelled in basketball, track, and academically.
In the Lane game our stalwart center, Chuck Renner, staved off their 250-pound nose guard Tom Martin to protect our quarterback Jerry Partlow’s ailing ribs the entire game.
Throughout the season, we were often out-sized, however, we had the heart, intelligence and dedication to win. Hitting was intense as evidenced by Jimmy Armel’s helmet cracked in half against James Wood.
We had a galvanized Handley faithful. The marching band and cheerleaders who filled the stands provided raucous pep rallies, banners and spirit that epitomized Handley Pride!
In the “dream game” finale with crosstown rival James Wood (both teams were 9-0), the tenacious battle subsequently ended in a 22-22 tie, and since Handley played Martinsburg out of state, we lost by .03 of a point to be in state championship. Handley was crowned Commonwealth co-champs with James Wood.
Through the inspirational and quintessential Coach Rice, a community, school and football team were united. The ’70 Judges believed in themselves and developed a lifelong bond of friendship and love. One mind, one heart and one spirit!
Douglas Strosnider is a Winchester resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.