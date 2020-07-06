DENNIS RHODES II
I have read and contemplated from afar the recent conversations about the naming of streets and the displaying of monuments in Winchester with great interest and surprise. Being from Winchester and still owning a home in town, I must admit I did not know much of who Jubal Early was, what his legacy and ideas were, and was not aware that it was controversial that a street was named for him. But as events have unfolded over the last few weeks and months, I have come to know what he stood for and espoused, and I am disturbed and even disgusted that there is a debate over removing the name “Jubal Early” from one of our major thoroughfares. I do not want anyone to forget or to erase our history, but a street name does neither, and what he and those like him fought for, believed wholeheartedly, and made their life’s mission, is reprehensible. And in case you did not know, Jubal Early believed Black people were heathens who needed to be enslaved in order to control their natural tendencies and that they were inferior in every way to white people and ordained by God to be enslaved. He insisted these positions until his death, all the while promoting the “Lost Cause” ideology that attempted to reinvent the Southern reasoning for the Civil War, replacing it with a sort of Mort Kunstler painting filled with a rosy nostalgia that reimagined the war as a state’s rights fight of genteel Southern men fighting against aggressive Northern intrusion — instead of the truth — that it was about maintaining the status quo of cheap labor through enslaving Black people.
Long after Jubal Early’s death, his “Lost Cause” philosophy grew from small saplings into sprawling orchards. So successful was his effort that even in the year 1982 I was taught this nonsense at our public middle school, Daniel Morgan. This is not the truth, but many are still convinced that this falsified, disproven, revisionist history is the gold standard, and actual history and facts are up for an individuals interpretation. In middle school I believed what my teacher told me, but now I am educated and I know better. Just like we all know that roads are named to commemorate people — to applaud them — not to mark history. There is not a “Hitler Airport” so that people can remember the atrocities he created, and that is for a reason.
Given all that has transpired over these last weeks and months, given this moment in time where even the state of Mississippi just last week removed the Confederate symbol from its flag, and given all that is now well-known about the racist and bigoted man Jubal Early was, it is a moral imperative and a necessary right...for the citizens and elected officials of Winchester...to insist that this road be renamed for someone we can all be proud of, and not someone that is a stain and embarrassment to the beautiful city of Winchester, Virginia.
(3) comments
Well written Mr Rhodes. I could not agree more.
Best not use Lincoln, or Frederick Douglas... at least until History is taught to the peaceful “protesters.”
Jubal Early was a great General and served the Confederate Army with Honor! What he said or thought after the war of Northern Aggression is his right under the First Amendment of the Constitution! Glad you decided to make your home in Philadelphia.
