Recent Open Forums have sought to discourage interest in renewable energy, based primarily on the discontinuous nature of wind and solar power, suggesting “only fossil fuels and nuclear can produce reliable electricity.”
Virginia derives over 60% of its electricity from natural gas; each ton of gas burns to over 2 ¾ tons of carbon dioxide.
Actually, the future of renewable energy is very bright. Citizens are increasingly aware of the threats of climate change and carbon pollution, contrarian comments by a dwindling number of deniers notwithstanding.
Multiple studies show that a global transition to 100% renewable energy across all sectors — power, heat, transport and industry — is feasible and economically viable. “The main barriers to the widespread implementation of large-scale renewable energy and low-carbon energy strategies are seen to be primarily social and political, rather than technological” (Wikipedia).
But what to do when the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine?
In hill country, backup hydro reservoirs are the best alternative by far. In 2021, pumped-storage schemes provided almost 85% of the world's 190 gigawatts of grid energy storage, with incidental fishing, water recreation and sports a bonus. Potential sites are abundant, and 80% energy efficiency can be achieved with bimodal, bidirectional pumps.
The exponential fall in solar costs is complemented by a parallel drop in the price of batteries. Lithium manganese/nickel cobalt batteries are currently the leader in vehicle and stationary uses, although drawbacks include limited recharging, cost, and flammability of their liquid electrolytes.
Molten salt “Zebra” batteries have near infinite recharge capacity. These frigate-sized installations operate at high temps (over 500 degrees Fahrenheit) with large warmup costs and internal discharge losses but could be ideal for the day/night circadian rhythms of solar power. Newer designs are literally dirt cheap.
The extravagant amount of extra power developed during peak hours by renewable sources can be converted into alternate pathways for synthetics, chemicals, fuel, or other “power-to-x” applications. One intriguing concept involves electrolysis to hydrogen, which can then be "burned" back to water and power on demand.
Power grids consist of base load facilities, supplying a continuous input from nuclear, gas-fired plants, and renewables, supplemented by "peaker" power plants, typically gas-fired turbines which may only run a few hours at a time.
A sea change in this pattern of energy may soon occur around the evolving economics of battery technology.
As energy consultant Sam Jaffe has explained: “By 2025, the US electrical grid will be fundamentally and forever changed by batteries as a tidal wave of new stationary energy storage systems is installed. ... that wave will encompass 111 GWh and 33 gigawatts of batteries. By 2031, the number is even more staggering: more than 500 GWh and 150 GW of batteries. ... Breaking the $250/kWh barrier will mark an inflection point in grid battery usage. ... Thus, the entire US natural gas peaker market will be open to batteries.”
“By the end of the decade, we’ll start measuring the US battery power plant market not in GigaWh but in TeraWattHours,” according to Jaffe.
Charles Hagan is a resident of Frederick County.
