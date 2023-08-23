Dear U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr.,
In the interest of improving transparency and accountability, any federal trial involving former President Trump needs to be televised. Sunshine after all, is the best disinfectant, to quote a judicial predecessor of yours.
Election lies, conspiracies, and misinformation can be countered by clear evidence in open court. But the real reason why any federal trial should be televised is to improve the credibility of the justice system.
The American people are growing more skeptical of governmental action, because oftentimes it is done behind closed doors. We hear of the two-tiered justice system, and we see it play out when the top 1% have a different experience than the other 99%. If a regular person were to say to a judge, "if you go after me, I'll come after you," as the former president posted on his social media account after an indictment, the regular person would be locked up for contempt of court for willful disobedience of a lawful order.
Mr. Chief Justice, we live in a digital age, and while the Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53 forbids pictures, photos, or video, it was created back in the mid 1940s, not the fast-paced age we live in now.
People of all political stripes need to be able to see the witnesses, the evidence, and the defendants. The Judicial Conference, of which you chair, could create an amendment to Rule 53 to allow federal trials to be televised. Without televised trials, some Americans will read a transcript, but most will hear about the trial from sources that may have an agenda or bias. Televising the trial is a way to put the charlatans that would try to exploit low information folks on notice. Everyone should be able to see the workings of the judicial system, especially during a federal trial.
Lastly, speaking as a teacher, televised federal trials will be a tremendous educational tool for our students, both presently and in the future. They will get to see civics lessons, in real time. Let's not forget, our former president (and the others indicted with him) is accused of fomenting a scheme to keep himself in power by attempting to rig the Electoral College vote with fraudulent slates of alternative electors and to discount legitimate votes of Americans in the 2020 presidential contest.
In a democracy, people have to understand that the peaceful transfer of power is essential to the continuance of our governmental system. Interfering with that process is a stain on our lofty democratic ideals. Therefore, Mr. Chief Justice, please work to amend Rule 53 to allow for televised federal trials.
Mike Siraguse is a resident of Stephenson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.