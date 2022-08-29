CALEB SNYDER
Some student loan cancellation gripes addressed:
I’ll start off directly: Who’s gonna pay for this?
• Answer: I will. You will. That’s how taxes work. However, if you’re concerned about your own tax bill rising, I’d like to recall a certain $190 billion-per-year tax cut that huge corporations and ultrawealthy elites received in 2017 that has absolutely not gone into improving the general economy, or jobs, or life for average Americans like you or me. It went to stock buybacks, shareholder payments, and putting all that wealth further out of reach for anyone who wants a better life and actually does the work that makes all that money. What about inefficient government programs? The already $1.7 trillion fighter jet program is projected to get bigger, and more wasteful, only so defense contractors’ wallets can grow fatter. So, let’s think a while on ways for us regular folks to not have to pay more. There are plenty of options.
Will the rich and elites benefit more?
• Out of the $1.75 trillion in student debt, only 13% of that is less than $20,000. However, out of all the 48 million borrowers in the US, more than half of them only owe $20,000 or less. Ten thousand does so much more to help these regular hardworking Americans than all those elites everyone likes to bash. This money tangibly makes their lives better — things like rent, groceries, paying off other debt, or even just saving some money, so they don’t have to live paycheck to paycheck or worry about emergencies. They deserve a break, so don’t let a tiny break for the rich stop a huge break for everyday Americans.
Pandering! Buying votes!
• Listen, Republicans could’ve done this too, maybe contact your representatives?
Is this fair to those who didn’t go to school because of the cost? Who went to trade school? Who have other types of financial obstacles, like huge medical expenses? Predatory loans? Back taxes?
• It absolutely is not. Student debt holders should not be the only ones receiving financial relief, and without better tax inflow, should not be foisted upon the taxpaying public.
Finally, is this the best way to do this? To only cancel 10k? Does this fix anything?
Here’s a truly radical idea for the student loan crisis:
Cancel it all. No more student debt. Make sure this problem doesn’t come up again, so nobody can use it for “vote-buying.” Change the way education is financed in America. Stop skyrocketing tuition increases. Start with free community college, and, in order to pay for it, tax giant corporations that will sell you and your job out to overseas. Invest in the people of this nation, you and me. Quit giving the big guys a way out. And then, after that, cancel all medical debt. You shouldn’t have to go into crippling debt in order to be healthy and alive.
Some say this student loan forgiveness shouldn’t happen at all. I disagree. I don’t think we’ve done enough.
