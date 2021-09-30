In the hopes that the editorial editor doesn’t edit my title like has been done in the past, I will put it in my letter at the risk of appearing to be redundant.
I must begin off topic in response to a Sept. 24 letter to the editor, "Biden is the 'king of buffoons' and US is the 'nation of fools.'"
"King of buffoons" — Really?
After four years of the most incompetent, ignorant, dishonest and shameless president this country ever elected this person has the gall to call Biden a buffoon? I believe this individual exhibits the same social disorders as Trump does. That being projection, which is the attribution of one’s own ideas, feelings or attitudes to other people or objects. The other more pervasive one is, of course, as we all know by now, lying. It is certainly part of the reason Trump lost the election in 2020.
We have seen in recent days the senate minority leader come blatantly out and state that the congressional effort to raise the debt ceiling will have no Republican support even though $7.8 trillion in new debt was incurred during Trump’s four years — proposed and passed by a Republican congress. Approximately $1.8 trillion was crammed down our throats through the budget process of reconciliation in the name of “middle class tax cuts” — which was anything but — and hasn't come remotely close to paying for itself as they swore that it would.
Now they are crying amid talk of the Democratic majority using the same partisan tactic they used in our future budget. What hypocritical deadbeats these Republicans are. They are certainly not your Grandfather's Republican party, that’s a fact.
Americans need to realize how destructive and dangerous these “new” Republicans are to us, our children, and specifically our democracy. We all saw in real time how they sought and still seek to undermine the sanctity of our democratic process. We rejected “Trumpism” in 2020. In fact, they have found more votes for Biden in these useless and costly recounts they are having and are trying to keep people from voting in future elections because they can’t get enough votes to win on policy.
We all know that everything changes, nothing stays the same. Yet these neocons want to continue the good ole boy network. Sorry my Republican friends — you just don’t have the numbers anymore. Change your antiquated policy and maybe you will one day be perceived as in touch with reality.
Christopher M. Sosnoski Sr. is a resident of Frederick County.
