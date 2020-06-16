I had just finished reading George Packer’s recent article in The Atlantic titled “How to destroy a government: The president is winning his war on American institutions,” when shortly thereafter during my daily morning perusal of The Star I come to a contrasting titled commentary “We must not allow the destruction of our election system” by Dave Stegmaier.
After first citing several cherry-picked efforts he claims as indication of Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats frustration with President Trump and their desperation to stop him from getting re-elected, Stegmaier extols the president for his success in creating a full-employment economy, getting tax reform and criminal justice reform, along with several other dubious accomplishments. But this is the type of perfidy that has become commonplace among this administration and its Trumpeteers.
Regarding creating a full-employment economy, according to a December 2019 issue of the Economy, Trump’s tax cut did not significantly boost the economy, and that the significant drop in the unemployment rate from 10% in 2009 to 4.7% when Trump took office, occurred under Barrack Obama, with the momentum only continuing under Trump.
Debunking his tax reform, the same issue of the Economy cited above found that the Trump/Republican 2017 tax cut did not pay for itself, as promised, nor did it deliver a sustained boost to economic growth; and while Trump and Republicans touted it as a gift to taxpayers, to the contrary, 60% of the tax cut went to the top 20% with the corporate tax rate reduced by 40%, while significantly increasing the federal deficit.
And regarding criminal justice reform, according to the New York Times, Trump had minimum input into the First Step Act which was enacted by a bi-partisan Congress in 2017, and that the key features and provisions of this reform bill had been in the works for years prior to Trump’s presidency. Plus, his administration has impeded implementation of the bill, with Trump’s 2020 proposed budget including only $14 million of the $75 million authorized by Congress.
But then the two most flagrant of Stegmaier’s contentions are (1) that Trump has provided strong leadership on the coronavirus pandemic and that his decisions have saved tens of thousands American lives. Certainly not according to Dr. Fauci, or CDC, or Governor Cuomo, or the Washington Post Factcheckers, or a myriad of other media sources; and (2) that, as Trump and his Republican bandwagon have vented, “voting by mail” results in significant fraudulent and illegal balloting. The Brennan Center for Justice, which has conducted the most extensive research and has the most authoritative scholars on this subject, has repeatedly debunked this notion. One only need to read the Brennan Center’s publication “The Myth of Voter Fraud.”
Lastly, Mr. Stegmaier’s perception of the U.S. election system as the envy of the world is extremely problematic in that according to the Pew Research Center, U.S. voter turnout trails that of most developed countries. So Republicans please stop VOTER SUPPRESSION.
comments
The best moment of this embarrassing administration was when the Dear Leader openly admitted that if more people voted, there would never be a Republican president again. He keeps forgetting that somethings are not supposed to be said out loud. This further backs up assertions and facts that conservatives has struggled to retain their voting rights while disenfranchising as many of "those people" as possible.
Voter fraud? "NOOO WAAAY!", says every Leftist, ever. So you know it's true! Please, ignore the following article with verifiable examples - https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/05/elections-mail-in-ballots-a-recipe-for-confusion-coercion-and-fraud/
Oh peanut... This isn't an exclusive club.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-north-carolina/north-carolina-republican-operative-charged-in-election-fraud-scheme-idUSKCN1QG2FS
https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/02/election-fraud-is-real-and-it-involves-a-republican.html
"The Brennan Center for Justice, which has conducted the most extensive research and has the most authoritative scholars on this subject, has repeatedly debunked this notion. One only need to read the Brennan Center’s publication “The Myth of Voter Fraud.”
And yet - https://www.heritage.org/election-integrity/commentary/more-proof-voter-fraud-real-and-bipartisan [rolleyes]
Well said, thanks. The Atlantic has had some great articles lately
