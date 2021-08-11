The United States is the greatest nation since the apex of the Roman Empire — the envy of most, the agnate of many. At 245 years old, the first Democracy ever conceived of by a people wanting to self-govern, faces its most grave challenges.
The Republican Party has unleashed a torrent of aggressive attempts to steal the right of people to self-govern and put in its place a plutocracy.
I am not a rich man. I am not a powerful man, but I do believe in the value of every person having the right to cast a vote.
I believe that casting our vote is the only way to protect a Democracy. If we fail, it will be because we didn’t vote and encourage our friends and family to vote. It will be because we didn’t call, canvass, and contribute to candidates who are as passionate about our Democracy as we are.
Democrats want everyone to vote. Republicans don’t. They can call it protecting the validity of the election, but we know that the result is that fewer poor people will vote, fewer people of color will vote, and fewer powerless people will vote.
Virginia will hold elections beginning on Sept. 17. Election Day will is Nov. 2.
The Democrats are running Terry McAuliffe for governor, Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor, and Mark Herring for attorney general.
Locally, Deetzie Bayliss is a candidate for the 29th District House of Delegates.
Wendy Gooditis is running for re-election to House seat 10, and Paul Siker for House 33.
Richard Kennedy is running for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Shawnee District, and Richard Bell is running in a special election to fill the Ward 1 City Council seat.
These are the most qualified group of candidates we have ever nominated. This election is the most important of this decade. Trump and his plutocrats are watching, working, and scheming to make sure that you and I don’t win.
If we vote, we win. If we lose, our Democracy is in peril. Make a plan. Do everything you can.
William Fuller is a resident of Winchester.
Ok, have it your way. Democrats will follow excellent life saving guidance and live. Republicans will wallow in lies and conspiracies and suffer the consequences. After all, you support the DeSantos and Abbots of the world who are climbing over the dead corpses of their constituents for political power.
Personally, I’d like to be on the side where living is important.
Is this the Babylon Bee?!? LOL
You progressives accuse your opponents of doing what you are doing. Democrats have to steal to win elections. That's why they hate Voter ID. Who is censoring? It is progressives. Trump and the GOP have not forced anything on Americans. But look at what you progressives want to force. Vaccines, Vaccine passports, masks. etc. You are the true danger to democracy. Vote GOP to save America..
It may come as a shock to the Tucker Carlsons of the world but the United States was never a “white” country. Whites just had the biggest guns for a while and the xenophobia they brought from Europe.
Besides, the tea leaf readers say in a few years, whites will no longer be the dominant race. That’s just the demographics of it.
Tucker Carlson sure seems to be advocating for a white theocracy, and lots of people listen to him....
Well-stated, Mr. Fuller. Democrats have been doing good things for Virginia for the past two administrations. The state is considered the best place to do business. The deficit left by the last Republican governor is a thing of the past. Virginia is building rail and protecting the environment. Voting for the candidates that Mr. Fuller lists will continue this forward movement. Voting for the party of insurrection and ginned-up social grievances will take Virginia backwards.
Manchin, a Democrat, represents a red state. He does a lot of tap dancing.
Can we say that all elected Democrats want to ensure everyone can vote? Manchin and Sinema--with Biden's support--could get rid of the filibuster and pass national election reform, but they have said that they don't support that action. What is more important: a parliamentary tradition dating back to Jim Crow or protected universal suffrage? Get rid of corporate Democrats, and maybe Mr. Fuller's point of difference between parties could stand.
Yes, Mr. Fuller, our Democracy is in peril. Republicans wish to steal what they can’t win honestly.
I believe the voting booth is the most dangerous weapon known to humankind. We should use it and use it often. Are politicians perfect? No. Vote for candidates that reflect your values. Vote for candidates that embrace our democracy and our constitution. Do not vote for those who have tried to steal an election they couldn’t honestly win, have discussed the value of declaring martial law in certain states, threatening state officials to illegally “find” votes that don’t exist or governors not to certify a fair, safe, and secure election in their state.
We can keep going here: demanding an AG to take away the vote of the people in a state and give it to a legislature instead. Have traitorous individuals in the White House advising a president who lost that martial law may work or who sits at conferences saying a military overthrow like in Myanmar could be acceptable.
Let’s see: Continue lies and conspiracies about the election. Italian gate? Really? You can’t hack what’s not on the internet and voting machines aren’t on the internet. They’re nothing more than adding machines. The Italian military, mafia, the Vatican, or sweet Italian mamas who make great lasagna didn’t hack into our voting system.
No, we don’t want traitorous criminals running our country. Remember the horror of January 6th and the brave officers who have died. Be a responsible American and vote them out. We did it in November 3rd, 2020 and we can do it again.
