WILLIAM FULLER
The United States is the greatest nation since the apex of the Roman Empire — the envy of most, the ally of many. At 245 years old, the first Democracy ever conceived of by a people wanting to self-govern, faces its most grave challenges.
The Republican Party has unleashed a torrent of aggressive attempts to steal the right of people to self-govern and put in its place a plutocracy.
I am not a rich man. I am not a powerful man, but I do believe in the value of every person having the right to cast a vote.
I believe that casting our vote is the only way to protect a Democracy. If we fail, it will be because we didn’t vote and encourage our friends and family to vote. It will be because we didn’t call, canvass, and contribute to candidates who are as passionate about our Democracy as we are.
Democrats want everyone to vote. Republicans don’t. They can call it protecting the validity of the election, but we know that the result is that fewer poor people will vote, fewer people of color will vote, and fewer powerless people will vote.
Virginia will hold elections beginning on Sept. 17. Election Day will is Nov. 2.
The Democrats are running Terry McAuliffe for governor, Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor, and Mark Herring for attorney general.
Locally, Deetzie Bayliss is a candidate for the 29th District House of Delegates.
Wendy Gooditis is running for re-election to House seat 10, and Paul Siker for House 33.
Richard Kennedy is running for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Shawnee District, and Richard Bell is running in a special election to fill the Ward 1 City Council seat.
These are the most qualified group of candidates we have ever nominated. This election is the most important of this decade. Trump and his plutocrats are watching, working, and scheming to make sure that you and I don’t win.
If we vote, we win. If we lose, our Democracy is in peril. Make a plan. Do everything you can.
William Fuller is chair Frederick County Democratic Committee.
(4) comments
Do all Democrats truly want every adult citizen to vote? Two current Senators who ran as Democrats, Manchin and Sinema, stand in the way of legislation that would ensure suffrage nationally. Instead, they want to preserve a parliamentary tradition begun under Jim Crow rather than protect the fundamental right to vote. If there weren't corporate Democrats, Mr. Fuller's distinction between parties might be defensible. Vote for the person, not the party.
Didn’t we go through an essay on socialism and you still don’t know what it it?
“It’s best to keep ones mouth closed (or finger still) and appear stupid, than to open it up and remove all doubt.”
Try using small uncomplicated words that you really understand.
William Fuller, Chief Socialist Drone, Winchester Frederick County Socialist Party
She's talking to you gore ...listen up!
