DONALD SEARS
Before technology made it unnecessary to do so, miners took canaries into coal mines. The bird’s small mass made it more vulnerable to undetectable poisonous gases that might be seeping into the confined space. Should the canary die, the miners knew they must immediately flee the mine, or that they, too, would succumb to the noxious fumes. Thus, “canary in the coal mine” came to idiomatically represent anything that exposes a lurking danger.
Thereafter “canaries” weren’t limited to coal mines. In Nazi Germany the canary was a yellow Star of David sewn onto clothing. Retreating glaciers, California wildfires and coastal flooding are environmental canaries. George Will’s baseball canary is a third baseman positioned in short right field. (Star, July 12, “The time has come to save baseball by changing the rules.)
According to Will, this nontraditional alignment of infielders portends the demise of his beloved game. Technology has so reduced baseball to statistical probability, that when a left-handed pull hitter is at the plate, the manager robotically repositions the third baseman into right field. To Will’s chagrin, this maneuver results in less hits, less runs, less excitement, and ultimately, less enthusiasm for America’s game.
But Will, and by extension, the editor of this page, would have better served Star readers if they had used their journalistic platforms to alert Americans to a much more ominous technologically-induced canary.
Computer generated statistics based on demographics allow politicians to predict how, when and where people are most likely to vote. Armed with this information, Republican legislatures across the country are tailoring laws to disadvantage Black voters. To wit:
Since “souls to the polls” Sunday voting is popular among Black parishioners, laws are being passed to limit Sunday voting.
Given that urban and elderly Black voters are less likely to have a driver’s license, laws are being passed to require such a picture ID.
Reducing voting hours, voting days, drop boxes and polling stations in densely populated areas disproportionately handicap urban Black voters by causing long lines on election day.
And, most cynically of all, to make those artificially manufactured hours-long lines as inhospitable as possible, giving water to voters waiting in them is being made a criminal offense.
Yes, voter suppression laws, especially those targeting minorities, have become “canaries.” In a speech on the Senate floor, recently elected Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock could not have more succinctly spelled it out: “Some people don’t want some people to vote.”
Pastor Martin Niemoller’s oft-quoted warning has at its core the consequence of ignoring canaries:
“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionist, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Little imagination is required to include within Niemoller’s list the Black voters who are now experiencing voter suppression in Republican-controlled states.
(17) comments
Forgot: 81+ million voters said Biden was the winner. Get over yourself and grow up.
Ok, throwing this out again. Please show evidence, proof, facts of any kind that would hold up in court-which they didn’t. YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, any cable clown 🤡 show doesn’t count.
All you have is the shrieks of a pathetic old man with a big ego controlled with the emotional level of a 7 year old. He’s simply a poor loser. All that shows is he should have stayed out of politics because you can always lose.
Nothing could be further from the actual truth. Republicans want to prevent stolen elections like the one in 2020 that saw an old demented fool "win". Joe Biden hasn't won anything for years. He is a shell of himself.
Last night, I discovered that Paramount + had old episodes of the MTV series unplugged. They had John Mellencamp on and he and his band were great. In between songs, John ponders the difficulty trying to vote. He said for working folks with families, it’s very hard to vote. It was pre-Internet and he wondered why we didn’t vote by phone. I also noticed on his guitar there was written f racism. The letters of the first word were partially blocked out. It got me thinking that we’ve made little progress since then. Back in the 80s, the Republicans tried to suppress votes but left themselves some deniability as far as racism. As the author stated, armed with the demographics they can suppress the votes of minorities. The difference is that they do it in the open with no apologies. In the bipartisan negotiations for a voting rights bill, there was an agreement reached on acceptable forms of voting id. Mitch still didn’t want the bill to move forward. There’s no reason why the bipartisan agreement shouldn’t move forward. I would like it to be bipartisan but realize it might not be possible. They may have to make an exemption for voting rights to get around the filibuster. This isn’t ideal but it might be necessary.
Comparing voter INTEGRITY to the Holocaust? Prog-Leftist hysteria at it's finest! BTW, what do you all think about your boy Biden's home state laws on that? Funny that none of you seemed perturbed or interested because... oh, reasons... [rolleyes][lol]
I agree with the author of this letter. Republicans aren't even pretending any more. They know that if most Americans can vote, Republicans will lose. As a result, they are attempting to rig elections. Luckily, in Virginia, our Democratic legislature and Governor are making it easier for everyone to vote. But other states are not so lucky. I urge the Senate to pass the Voting Rights Act now.
Voter integrity is NOT voter suppression
The election was fine, fair, secure, honest. Why do you change laws to “fix” what isn’t broken? You do that to make the laws favor a certain side and make it difficult for the other side. You need to cheat and steal to win.
Our voters are honest and our elections have integrity. Why would we threaten that?
There was either fraud or you have to believe that a senile old white man who never came out of this basement got more votes than barack obama or anyone else in history. Which is it?
Speaking of voter integrity, where is it again that Herschel Walker and his wife live? Texas is a long way from Georgia…where she cast her “integrity” vote,
Ah, yes, Catherine! If only the evil and somehow all-powerful REPUB's would "let my people go" vote, there'd be monolithic Democratic utopia for all! Good grief, the lack of reality that you display really is concerning...
Oh, dear, still those wallowing in lies and conspiracies about stolen elections that didn’t happen.
According to the Attorney General at the time, the November 3rd election was fair safe and secure. Trump lost. Biden won. It’s as simple as that. Grow up and move on with your life.
Yes they are.
Unless you're an ex-pat, working overseas or in the military, voting needs to go back to being on ONE day, WITH a photo ID. And make it a Federal holiday so people don't have to worry about asking off work. I mean, how horrible to have to actually get an ID with a photo on it and present it when you vote. It's not like you don't need an ID to do a myriad of other things in life, drive, get a hotel room etc. Democrats try as hard as they can to throw ballots out into the wind and during the last election it worked, we got a vegetable for a president and a VP so unpopular she didn't even garner 2% of the vote in the primaries and was the first one to drop out of the race.
Yes, I’m sure there are little old lady poll workers stuffing Republican ballots behind radiators. 😂😂😂
Yeah…it was all those ballots we threw out into the wind. Had nothing to do with TWO IMPEACHMENTS and a severe bungling of a pandemic that caused needless suffering and death while trying to save a reelection bid. Or a severely diminished standing across the world stage. Or corruption as far as the eye could see in the prior administration. What a laughable joke…the GQP wouldn’t know “integrity” in voting if it walked up and slapped them across the face (which is what the voting rights bill intends to do!) See ya at the polls!
Yeah, you threw ballots into the wind. My daughter, who was not eligible to vote in the last election and couldn't care less about politics, somehow got one in the mail without asking for it. Some of her friends got them in the mail as well. If that's not throwing them into the wind, I don't know what is.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.